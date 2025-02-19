Veeam radically simplifies disaster recovery for Microsoft Hyper-V through Orchestration

Veeam announced it’s bringing the industry’s leading recovery orchestrator to Microsoft Hyper-V customers as part of the Veeam Data Platform. Veeam Recovery Orchestrator simplifies and automates the disaster recovery planning, testing, and execution process. It allows organisations to create, manage, and test disaster recovery plans in a streamlined manner, ensuring quick and effective recovery of their data when an outage or disaster strikes. Building on Veeam Data Platform’s industry-leading cyber resilience—malware scanning, IoC detection, and proactive threat scanning—enhanced Hyper-V orchestration delivers faster recovery, stronger defenses, and maximum uptime.

Available to Veeam Data Platform Premium customers, Orchestrator now supports disaster recovery (DR) orchestration of Hyper-V machines and also orchestrates the recovery of other machines to Hyper-V, enhancing data portability as organisations explore or transition to new hypervisors. This support allows for seamless migration from VMware vSphere to Microsoft Hyper-V, ensuring that organisations can achieve resilience at scale and quickly recover business operations in minutes when a disaster occurs.

“Our mission is to deliver data resilience to ensure every customer has their data when and where they need it. Data will inevitably be compromised – whether by threat actors or human error – so having a rapid and confident recovery process in place is crucial. Veeam makes sure organisations are ready for the unexpected and that business keeps running regardless,” said John Jester, Chief Revenue Officer at Veeam.

“This latest release of Orchestrator introduces support for Hyper-V alongside existing support for VMware; it’s part of our commitment to support the systems customers are relying on or adopting. This not only enhances Veeam Data Platform Premium Edition, but also empowers customers to execute true end-to-end planned migrations with confidence. Our zero data loss configuration ensures that businesses can transition smoothly and securely, minimising downtime and safeguarding their critical data for a seamless migration process,” Jester continued.

Veeam Recovery Orchestrator helps organisations achieve even greater data resilience, reduce downtime, and protect vital data and applications, as well as Data Portability across workloads. Key highlights include:

Seamless Data Portability: Facilitates automated movement of data across different platforms; Eliminates vendor lock-in, allowing users to switch between environments without constraints.

Freedom to Migrate: Users can migrate to new hypervisors or the cloud without needing to adopt a new backup vendor; Reduces complexities and accelerates the migration process.

Automation and Orchestration Plans: Provides structured and automated migration processes that are both documented and tested for governance purposes; Saves time and reduces costs for organisations undergoing migration.

Real Value for VMware and Hyper-V Customers: Helps ensures a smooth transition of data with minimal disruption without the need to learn new backup solutions or deal with educational barriers when changing hypervisors.