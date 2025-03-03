Veeam releases Kasten for Kubernetes v7.5

Veeam Software announces Veeam Kasten for Kubernetes v7.5, designed to deliver unmatched Kubernetes-native data resilience for enterprises. This latest release improves Kubernetes data protection with significant advancements in scalability, notable improvement in backup and restore times, and features to safeguard against emerging threats and simplify compliance with the latest industry regulations. In collaboration with industry leaders Infinidat and NetApp, the new Veeam Kasten release offers top-tier solutions that offer enhanced support for Red Hat OpenShift, showcasing its commitment to empowering customers to scale and safeguard their Kubernetes workloads.

“Looking ahead in 2025, we anticipate a significant expansion in Modern Virtualisation options, both in terms of the variety of vendors and the CPU architectures supported, as well as the depth of capabilities offered. An example of this broadening is the enhanced support of Red Hat OpenShift Virtualisation as well as initial support for SUSE Virtualisation, being introduced in Kasten v7.5,” said Gaurav Rishi, Vice President of Product Management at Veeam. “Additionally, we foresee advancements in Cyber Resilience, including proactive threat detection and secure self-service restore features, which will enhance overall data protection strategies for Kubernetes environments.”

New Veeam Kasten v 7.5

Veeam Kasten v7.5 reinforces the industry’s leading Kubernetes resilience, recovery and mobility platform. Significant advancements in scale, performance, security, and ecosystem coverage empower organisations with unmatched resilience for cloud-native apps and Virtual Machines (VMs) on Kubernetes. Key advancements include:



Modern Virtualisation: Kasten v7.5 addresses the evolving needs of virtualisation by providing seamless protection for both VMs and containerised applications under a unified solution. Support extends to Red Hat OpenShift Virtualisation and SUSE Virtualisation, simplifying VM management and offering more efficient backup and recovery workflows.

Enhanced security and compliance: This release introduces features that enhance security against emerging threats while simplifying compliance with industry regulations. Notably, it offers multi-cluster FIPS support to adhere to strict government benchmarks, immutable restore point visibility and expands support for object lock capabilities in Google Cloud Storage to strengthen ransomware protection.

Enterprise-scale resilience: Kasten v7.5 delivers the performance, control, and ease of use required for demanding Kubernetes environments, enabling protection of large application volumes and improving backup and restore times. For instance, users can experience a threefold improvement in backup time for volumes containing 10 million small files.

Veeam is committed to meeting customers where they are with robust Modern Virtualisation solutions. In an era where organisations seek unified, seamless management of VMs and containerised applications, Veeam Kasten emerges as a trusted partner, offering mature solutions that cater to diverse needs. Simultaneously, there is a growing demand from enterprises for Modern Virtualisation built on Kubernetes, leveraging secure DevOps practices through platforms like Red Hat OpenShift.

New strategic alliances

In collaboration with industry leaders, including Infinidat and NetApp, Veeam Kasten brings best-of-breed solutions supported on Red Hat OpenShift, demonstrating dedication to enabling customers to scale and protect their Kubernetes workloads.

The Veeam Kasten data management platform now integrates with Infinidat’s high-performance InfiniBox® enterprise storage, facilitating seamless backup and recovery, disaster recovery, cyber resilience, and application mobility alongside Infinidat’s well-established primary storage capabilities. The InfiniBox Storage Platform supports various storage protocols, such as NFS, iSCSI, and FC, as well as through the CSI abstraction layer with Kubernetes persistent disks/volumes. By leveraging Veeam Ready InfiniBox storage (both all-flash and hybrid) through the InfiniBox CSI driver, Kasten enables performant, secure and immutable backup solutions for stateful application workloads using Red Hat OpenShift Virtualisation, and Relational and NoSQL databases.

Veeam has joined forces with NetApp to pioneer innovative data protection and storage solutions for the ever-expanding universe of Kubernetes data services, modern virtualisation, AI, and cloud-native applications. By uniting expertise and technologies, the collaboration aims to provide customers with the most advanced and comprehensive solutions available. This collaboration will deliver exceptional value and enable organisations to protect their critical data and applications with unparalleled reliability and efficiency.

GigaOm Radar for Kubernetes protection

In addition, Veeam Kasten was recently named a clear Leader and Outperformer for the fifth time in the GigaOm Radar for Kubernetes Protection. Veeam was classified as an Outperformer, given its “incredible pace of innovation across enterprise resilience, security and compliance, and modern virtualisation.” Veeam Kasten was recognised for excelling in SaaS database-aware backups thanks to its application and database auto-discovery powered by the Kanister framework. Additionally, Veeam Kasten offers strong data integrity with advanced ransomware protection and deep integrations with various SIEM solutions. Recoverability verification allows Veeam Kasten to confirm recoverability in an isolated environment and enables instant recovery for workloads from that recovery environment.

“Red Hat OpenShift is the industry’s leading hybrid cloud application platform powered by Kubernetes, designed to empower organisations with a cloud-native approach to modern virtualisation. With Veeam Kasten 7.5 support for Red Hat OpenShift, organisations can scale with greater confidence and benefit from comprehensive security-focused capabilities supported on a single, consistent platform.” – Mike Barrett, Vice President and General Manager, Hybrid Platforms at Red Hat.

“Infinidat’s enterprise customers are clearly investing in containers, and recognise that large-scale production use cases require rock solid enterprise storage solutions that deliver 100% availability, top-of-the-line real world application and workload performance, cyber storage resilience and recovery, and dramatic capex and opex savings. Our collaborations with Veeam and Red Hat make it easy to consume our class-leading enterprise storage solutions across containers use cases from primary storage to backups and beyond.”– Erik Kaulberg, VP of Strategy and Alliances at Infinidat

“NetApp is excited to build on its long-standing partnership with Veeam by extending our data management solutions to include the growing list of container and VM applications in Kubernetes environments. Veeam Kasten’s data protection expertise, coupled with NetApp storage demonstrates our shared commitment to providing organisations the most innovative solutions to scale and protect their Kubernetes workloads.” – Gagan Gulati, GM/VP, Data Services at NetApp

“Veeam scored well in the GigaOm Radar for Kubernetes Data Protection across a number of decision criteria, including database-aware backups due to the Kanister framework, data integrity due to its top-notch ransomware and tamper protection, as well as recoverability verification and instant recovery functionalities.” – Joep Piscaer, analyst at GigaOm

“At Sopra Steria, we have been utilising Kasten technologies for several years. With the release of v7.5, we are thrilled to see Veeam strengthening its FIPS support and enhancing Kasten’s multi-cluster management for OpenShift, which is crucial for our customers seeking to bolster their security. Additionally, due to VMware licensing changes, it is essential to protect migrated VMs. With Kasten’s integration with Red Hat OpenShift Virtualisation, we now have automated protection capabilities in place.” – Thomas Jouffroy, Lead DevOps Engineer, Sopra Steria