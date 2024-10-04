Veeam Stops Cyber Attacks and Attackers with New Proactive Threat Analysis Tools for Veeam Data Platform, Enhancing #1 Data Resilience Capabilities for Enterprises

Veeam Software, the #1 leader by market share in Data Resilience, announced the addition of new Veeam Recon Scanner technology to Veeam Data Platform during the VeeamON Data Resilience Summit. This groundbreaking technology, developed by Coveware by Veeam, draws on years of experience in cyber-extortion incident response and the largest database of cyber incidents in the world. Veeam Recon Scanner is designed to proactively identify, triage, and prevent cyberattacks, revolutionising threat assessment in the data protection market.

“Protecting your organisation from a cyber-attack requires a coordinated strategy. It starts at the perimeter and requires thorough data backup and protection. However, there’s always the risk of a bad actor slipping through your defenses. Recon Scanner provides added peace of mind by identifying adversary tactics, techniques, and procedures before an attack,” said Dave Russell, Senior Vice President (SVP) of Strategy at Veeam. “By collecting and analysing data proactively, Recon Scanner identifies unexpected network connections, unusual user behavior, suspicious file activity, data exfiltration attempts, and even potential brute force attacks. The unpredictability of dwell time —the period between compromise and attack—makes traditional threat detection and mitigation challenging. With proactive threat assessment capabilities integrated into Veeam Data Platform, our customers can identify and address potential attacks before they impact their organisations, enhancing data resilience and safeguarding critical information.”

Cybersecurity attacks, including ransomware, have become increasingly pervasive, targeting both production environments and backups. Recovering from such attacks is more challenging than ever, highlighting the need for comprehensive data protection solutions. As part of Veeam Data Platform Premium, Recon Scanner offers customers the ability to identify threats before they can cause damage. By regular scans, the Recon Scanner recognises suspicious activity and adversary Tactics, Techniques, and Procedures (TTPs), enabling organisations to take defensive and mitigation actions in advance. This proactive approach is a first in the industry, setting Veeam apart as the first and only data platform vendor to offer such advanced assessment technology, provided at no additional cost to Veeam Data Platform Premium customers.

Recon Scanner integrates exclusive proactive threat assessment technology derived from the extensive experience of Coveware by Veeam in handling thousands of ransomware incidents. It offers features such as automated scans, real-time alerts, and data analysis, empowering security teams to take preventive actions and improve the overall security posture of their organisations.

Veeam Data Platform v12.2, with Recon Scanner, reinforces Veeam’s commitment to data resilience, management, and security. The platform provides organisations with the ability to protect, recover, and securely manage data across their hybrid data estates. Adhering to ZeroTrust Data Resilience and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency’s (CISA) Secure By Design principles, Veeam continues to follow security best practices, ensuring that customers can confidently operate their businesses while safeguarding their valuable data.