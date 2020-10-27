Vehere on boards Avinash Garg as Director GSI, Channels and Alliances

Read Article

Vehere has appointed Avinash Garg as its new Director of Global System Integrations (GSI) Business, Channels and Alliances. With over two decades of executive leadership experience in marketing and strategic business development, Avinash will lead Vehere’s ongoing efforts to innovate and drive the adoption of intelligent and active solutions for real-time Cyber Situational Awareness, among both global and domestic enterprises. He will be based out of New Delhi.

Commenting on the appointment, Praveen Jaiswal, Founder and Director, Vehere said, “Vehere has witnessed strong business momentum over the years, and as we prepare to expand to global markets, we are delighted to have Avinash join us. His depth of experience, knowledge and proven track record in building strategy, partnerships will complement our growing team and help us in expanding Vehere’s global footprint”.

Speaking about his appointment, Avinash Garg said “I am incredibly excited to join Vehere, an innovative and forward-looking organization. I look forward to strengthening and forging new associations, with leading Global System Integrators and Channel partners. These key relationships will help in contributing towards Vehere’s journey, as we progress towards building the world’s most admired company for real-time Cyber Situational Awareness”.

Vehere has proven its position in the Indian market. With the strong, mutually beneficial relationship with Global System Integrators, the focus now will be on the international business. To serve the partner ecosystem better, the immediate emphasis is to design and execute innovative partner programs, which will help partners to broaden their services to the market and provide cutting-edge Cyber Situational Awareness solutions to the customers. With Vehere, partners will now have the unique opportunity to service and provide, current state awareness for their clients’ networks and deliver proactive threat detection with a unified solution.

With a career spanning more than two decades, Avinash joins Vehere from FireEye, a leading cybersecurity firm where he has played a pivotal role in building a successful base with GSI Channel and Alliance partners and managed large-scale business engagements with a diverse set of clients and partners. In his previous stints, Avinash has also worked with global organizations such as EMC Data Storage, HCL Technologies, and Newgen Software Technologies.

