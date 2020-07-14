Verizon, Airtel bring ‘Airtel BlueJeans’ video conferencing to India

Read Article

Bharti Airtel and Verizon formed strategic alliance to bring secure video conferencing solutions to businesses in India. As part of this partnership, Airtel will offer secure enterprise-grade video conferencing solutions under the brand name – Airtel BlueJeans – to enterprise customers in India.

BlueJeans, Verizon’s enterprise-grade video conferencing service, helps people communicate and collaborate across mobile, desktop, browser and conference rooms and has a long-standing history of providing simple, reliable and trusted solutions, while meeting the stringent security needs of banks, healthcare providers and other organizations.

The offering includes a cloud point of presence in India enabling low latency and improved quality of service for India-based customers. The technology will be fully integrated with Airtel’s network, including its data centers, to ensure that customers are offered a state of the art, reliable and secure customer experience. Airtel BlueJeans will offer an integrated audio solution, giving its customers convenient dial-in options to join the meetings.

India, along with the rest of the world, is witnessing a massive surge in demand for enterprise-grade collaboration tools as Work From Home and virtual meetings become the new normal. This alliance in India will bring Airtel and Verizon together to address the need for seamless and secure business collaboration as organizations move from office-based work to work from anywhere.

“Companies of all sizes around the world have seen the requirement for reliable, high-quality video conferencing services and require trusted partners to ensure the highest level of security,” said Hans Vestberg, Chief Executive Officer of Verizon. “We are proud to come together with Airtel to help more Indian organizations benefit from our world-class communication product during this work-from-home era and beyond.”

“Airtel has always partnered with the best to deliver world-class services to its customers,” said Gopal Vittal, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of Bharti Airtel. “We are delighted to collaborate with Verizon to bring Airtel BlueJeans to enterprise and SMB customers in India. Airtel BlueJeans is a highly differentiated video conferencing solution that sets the benchmark with its high levels of security and ease of use. We look forward to building a deep partnership with Verizon to serve the needs of emerging digital India.”

BlueJeans’ enterprise-level security features include meeting lock, secure transmission and storage, randomized meeting IDs, participant passcodes, fraud detection, and a variety of authentication options. The platform uses open, proven standards for security as well as the WebRTC and HTML5 standards for browser-based access, enabling users to participate in meetings and events without requiring software downloads, a key requirement in some secure environments.

The agreement initially covers BlueJeans Meetings, BlueJeans Events, BlueJeans Rooms and the BlueJeans Gateway for Microsoft Teams.

