Verizon announces strategic partnership with Accenture to help organisations tackle emerging cybersecurity threats

To address the rapidly evolving cybersecurity landscape, Verizon Business and Accenture today announced a strategic partnership to accelerate the development and delivery of advanced cybersecurity solutions. The agreement aims to help businesses of all sizes mitigate a range of growing threats, from data breaches to phishing attacks to social engineering and beyond.

Combining both companies’ strengths in cybersecurity and networking, the partnership will begin by offering new as-a-service capabilities including Identity and Access Management (IAM), Managed Extended Detection and Response (MxDR), as well as cyber risk services. Following this initial phase, the partnership will concentrate on co-innovating new solutions.

“Cybersecurity is a top priority for businesses. With our decades of experience in this area, Verizon is committed to offering solutions that protect our customers and keep their data secure,” said Kyle Malady, CEO of Verizon Business. “We are seeing evolving demands from our customers and we are building out new cybersecurity capabilities. Partnering with Accenture will be key to scaling our capabilities and delivering new and innovative products to address our customers’ most pressing needs.”

“The security landscape is growing more complex, driven by emerging technologies, geopolitical uncertainty, global data and cyber security regulations, supply chain risks, and a cyber skills gap. Businesses must prioritise resilience to stay ahead of evolving threats,” said Manish Sharma, CEO – Americas, Accenture. “Our solutions, coupled with Verizon’s core network services and deep security expertise will enable businesses to better protect their data and operations against cyber-attacks.”

“Verizon’s targeted emphasis on security services offerings, combined with its collaboration with Accenture, enables both companies to effectively address the increasing demand for comprehensive cybersecurity solutions” noted Craig Robinson, IDC Research Vice President, Security & Trust. “This initiative will improve Verizon Business’s competitive edge and align its offerings with current market trends and customer needs”