Vertex Global Services Forays into eLearning sector with Vertex Digital Academy

Vertex Global Services has launched Vertex Digital Academy through a webinar as they enter into the fifth year of operational excellence. The academy is weaved to help educators meet diverse student population under one roof. The courses by over 1000 instructors are now live on Vertex Digital Academy.

Devised as one one-stop destination for lifelong learning, Vertex Digital Academy is committed towards the four pillars of faculty, facility, curriculum and innovation. Academy’s objective is to bridge the gap between leaners, instructors and universities through the medium of innovation and technology. The courses will further help learners to gain internships and scholarships at noteworthy places. Vertex will also provide scholarships to specially abled learners free of cost for every courses offered.

Advocating growth for edtech community, Vertex Digital Academy will unlock the potential of professional instructors to further uplift their reach while being lucratively rewarded. Academy is set to enhance the sub-standard online education system with instructors and content creators who will set footprints for skilled learning irrespective of demographic limitation.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Gagan Arora, CEO & Strategic Growth Leader, Vertex Global Services said, “This is a moment of pride for Vertex team who pledged to frame a space that will accelerate inclusive and individualized learning experience on our 4th anniversary. Online education market in India is expected to reach 360.3 billion by 2024 and the rural internet users are more than 227 million. With Vertex Digital Academy we intend to tap and elevate learning for untapped learners who are skilled but are in need of refinement especially in tier 2 and 3 cities. Our English and Hindi interface, low data requirement, varied coaches in differed segments makes us a home to all learning solutions. Our models will facilitate learning, internships, job offers, monetization for instructors as an immersive experience.’’

He added, “As we expand services from Managed Services, Global Staffing, AI/ML services, Performance Marketing and Digital solutions, Vertex Digital Academy will empower us to identify unprivileged talented individuals. Our courses are well-crafted built on the core principles of business innovation, global competitiveness with local outreach and end-user experience.

Vertex Digital Academy will be providing training and skill development in the areas of staff augmentation, consulting, AI, machine learning, performance marketing, website development, graphic designing, & more than 100 courses. The academy is also starting virtual classes for Digital Marketing from Aug 24th and many corporates have enrolled for the courses to upgrade their employees skills.

