Vertiv enters distribution partnership with PV Lumens to expand critical infrastructure solutions reach in India

Vertiv, today announced its distribution partnership with PV Lumens India Pvt. Ltd. Through this association, Vertiv expands its customer base by gaining access to previously untapped segments of PVL’s partner distribution network in India in the safety, security, and business productivity verticals and enables PV Lumens to offer an expanded portfolio of power, cooling and IT solutions to its partners. This collaboration also offers existing Vertiv customers and channel partners a single point of access to PVL’s solutions, including safety systems, security systems, passive network infrastructure products as well as business productivity solutions.

Talking about this partnership, Sanjay Zadoo, General Manager – Channel Sales at Vertiv said, “At Vertiv, we strive to create a robust, responsive ecosystem that provides the availability of highly reliable and highly efficient solutions in the market. We are thrilled to work with PV Lumens, who are in complete alignment with this vision of ours. Together we hope to empower PVL and Vertiv channel partners with the IT solutions and resources they need to serve their customers. We look forward to the opportunities this collaboration brings to drive mutual success.”

Commenting on the distribution partnership, Chaman Pansari, Director, PV Lumens added, “With Vertiv on board, we now have access to an expanded portfolio of offerings that perfectly complement our existing lineup and position us to explore new customer bases while delivering even greater value to our partners. Vertiv’s commitment to quality and innovation aligns seamlessly with our values, and we are excited to introduce these new products and services to our partners. Together, we are confident that we will achieve continued success in the years to come.”