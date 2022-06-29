Vertiv Expands in India; launches Global Research & Development Center in Pune

Vertiv has announced the unveiling of its new state-of-the-art global research and development (R&D) center in Pune, India. In line with the company’s vision to boost innovation, the new expansive facility is equipped with advanced lab facilities that will support Vertiv product development and next generation Vertiv products.

Located in Viman Nagar, the heart of the city, and spread over 30,000 square feet, the new facility is a strategic step towards expanding Vertiv’s presence in India and investing in the immense talent pool across the country. The global R&D center will support six new lines of business as well as shared design services for Infrastructure and Services and Integrated Rack Solutions.

The new facility was inaugurated on-site by Vertiv executives, including Steve Blackwell, vice president of global engineering and Subrahmanyam Jana, senior director, global engineering; and virtually by Vertiv CEO Rob Johnson. The occasion was celebrated with a grand opening that included employee activities, a townhall with the leadership team and a dinner. Employees with long service tenure were also celebrated.

“Vertiv continues in its strategy to build regional innovation centers, allowing us to leverage regional expertise while growing our capabilities,” said Johnson. “We’re looking forward to the contributions this new team will make to our R&D program.”

“India is an important market for Vertiv, and we have been working towards expanding our presence in the country. Our new R&D center in Pune is in line with this vision. With our customers at the heart of what we do, we aim to continue developing industry-leading products and services to cater to their ever-evolving needs. All this, backed by the most advanced technological capabilities driven out of the new facility,” said Jana. “At Vertiv, we are laser-focused on innovation and we are very excited for what’s in store.”