Vertiv Expands Power Portfolio with Enhanced Static Transfer Switch for Critical Applications in India

Vertiv announced the launch of the Vertiv™ PowerSwitch 7000, a next-generation static transfer switch that strengthens Vertiv’s position as a complete power solutions provider. The system further expands the end-to-end portfolio of Vertiv solutions that enable the critical digital world to continuously accelerate and perform. Designed to support uninterrupted operations across vital sectors including data centers, financial services, and manufacturing technology, Vertiv PowerSwitch 7000 addresses the growing demand for power reliability in an increasingly digital world. Available now in India market, this solution supports continuity in power supply to help prevent costly disruptions.

Vertiv PowerSwitch 7000 operates downstream from redundant uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems in reserve bus and dual-bus power architectures for facilities that cannot tolerate power interruptions, including colocation and enterprise data centers. The system delivers seamless, automatic transfers between independent power sources, providing critical redundancy for both single-corded loads and additional protection for dual-corded equipment. An internally redundant architecture further eliminates potential single points of failure.

“Power protection and reliability are increasingly critical concerns for data center operators, especially when planning for computing growth,” said Greg Hoge, product management global director at Vertiv. “By combining reliable switching, operational flexibility, maintenance simplicity, and intelligent diagnostics, Vertiv PowerSwitch 7000 sets a high standard for operational excellence in power switching technology for even the most demanding data center applications.”

The upgraded system offers innovative serviceability features that include a compartmentalised design that separates high-voltage sections from maintenance areas,

enhancing operator safety while improving overall serviceability. The front-access design allows maintenance without service interruption, reducing repair time while maintaining continuous power to critical loads. Flexible installation options, including top and bottom cable entry, make it ideal for both raised and non-raised floor environments. Modular SCRs (Silicon Controlled Rectifiers), hot-swappable fan assemblies, and tool-free air filters support quick servicing and consistent performance.

The on-unit 9-inch color touchscreen control panel provides advanced waveform capture capability, allowing the platform to function as a diagnostic tool, by capturing power measurements at a high sampling rate during transfer events to support comprehensive root cause analysis. This intelligent monitoring system provides facility managers with easy access to system data, helping them quickly identify and respond to power disturbances. Remote monitoring is available through Vertiv™Intellislot™ RDU120 communication card, which is UL2900-1 cybersecurity certified, delivering secure, remote access to system status and diagnostics.

Vertiv™ PowerSwitch 7000 integrates seamlessly with Vertiv’s comprehensive portfolio of power management systems, including UPS systems and power distribution units, creating a complete power protection ecosystem. The solution is supported by Vertiv™ Global Services, a worldwide network of trained experts offering a comprehensive portfolio of project, lifecycle, and digital services to maximise reliability and minimise downtim