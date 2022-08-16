Vertiv India announces its lightning monsoon deal offer program

Vertiv announced its Lightning Monsoon Deals 2022 offer program. This program will offer Network Solution Partners (NSP) and Value Added Resellers (VAR) channel partners in India the opportunity to earn redeemable PAYBACK loyalty program points for sales of Vertiv’s small and micro uninterruptible power supply (UPS) up to 20 kVA. The PAYBACK program allows channel partners to redeem payout options at the time of billing. More information on the program and specific offers is available on the Vertiv Partner Portal. The program is valid for three months, from July 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022.

Vertiv’s association with PAYBACK, India’s largest multi-brand loyalty program, presents an excellent opportunity for NSPs and VARs to enhance their earnings driven by a surge in demand in the new calendar year. The program is valid for sales through Vertiv’s national distributors: Compuage, Ingram Micro, and Savex. To redeem points, partners can log in to www.PAYBACK.in with the PAYBACK number provided by Vertiv after registering themselves at https://partners.vertiv.com/English/ .

“As businesses increasingly adopt a hybrid working model, IT infrastructure solutions have become even more critical. With the increased loads owing to an uptick in data creation, businesses cannot afford downtime. Hence efficient and reliable power backup solutions are crucial to ensure continuity of operations,” said Gopakumar Ambujakshan, senior director – offering management, rack UPS ASI, Vertiv. “Our partners have always been a key component of our sales strategy, so we prioritise constantly introducing offers and programs to support them throughout their association with us. Through this initiative, we endeavour to reward our partners for their efforts in keeping up with the evolving business landscape.”

For further information and details on Terms & Conditions, partners can contact a Vertiv representative at 1800-209-6070 (toll free) or connect with them via email at: [email protected] All details are also available on Vertiv’s channel portal – www.partners.vertiv.com/English/