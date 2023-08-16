Vertiv India ties up with Ingram Micro to expand its thermal presence through E-commerce

Vertiv announced the expansion of thermal presence with the national value-added distributor Ingram Micro in India. To make the company’s line of solutions more accessible to Vertiv’s channel partners, the B2B online platform will enable ease of doing business, extensive reach, and access to a broader portfolio, including service assistance. The portfolio includes Vertiv Liebert SRC-G small room cooling system, and Vertiv Liebert DM high performance cooling for small rooms.

Liebert SRC-G is an energy efficient thermal management solution that delivers cooling availability to small critical infrastructure via a zero indoor footprint design. The wall-mounted Liebert SRC-G is available in capacities from 3 kW to 11 kW, occupies no white space, and provides year-round cooling to IT equipment. It is equipped with energy-efficient technologies, including electronically commutated (EC) fans, R410A refrigerant, and rotary or scroll compressors. The Liebert SRC-G also features an advanced controller, including remote monitoring capabilities for added intelligence when managing edge IT locations.

Ingram Micro will also offer Liebert® DM high-performance cooling for small rooms. The system boasts various energy-saving advantages, such as a high sensible heat ratio and high energy efficiency, especially compared to comfort air conditioning, which is often used to cool small spaces. Equipped with scroll compressors, it enablesconsistent temperature and humidity control. The outdoor unit’s fans offer easy-to-access full-range speed regulation. Moreover, it features a convenient ECO-Mode option and other energy-saving components. Additionally, this system is designed to be space-saving, user-friendly, and maintenance-free. Ingram Micro also offers Vertiv™ integrated cabinet solutions, Vertiv™ Liebert uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems, and other portfolio solutions.

“We value our long-standing association with Ingram Micro in India and are excited to further collaborate and provide newer Indian markets with easier access to our product portfolio. This initiative to launch the portfolio through this online platform demonstrates the dedication of both companies to collaborate and share Vertiv’s vision of enabling businesses online,” said Dipti Singh, director – ASI Portfolio (IRS) and India Marketing, Vertiv. “Hybrid working models have highlighted the critical need for efficient and reliable IT infrastructure, and it’s imperative for businesses to have solid thermal and power back-up solutions for business continuity. Our channel partners play a crucial role to stay connected with our customers, with products that are easily available to them.”

Speaking about the expansion, Sanjay Achawal, executive director, core division – sales, India, at Ingram Micro said, “We’re excited to extend our existing partnership with Vertiv and help them expand their e-commerce footprint in India. Vertiv’s extensive product portfolio caters to the new and evolved requirements of Indian enterprises, and it empowers distributors like us to be able to sell products that are essential to these customers. We look forward to working with Vertiv in their new and exciting endeavour and to continue to support them through the years.”