Vertiv Introduces New Single-Phase UPS for Distributed IT Networks and Edge Computing Applications in India

Vertiv, a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, introduced the Vertiv Liebert GXE, an online double-conversion single-phase uninterruptible power supply (UPS) available in 6 kVA power ratings in tower or rackmount configuration. The system is designed to provide reliable power to distributed IT networks and edge computing applications in various industry segments such as enterprise, government, manufacturing, finance, education, and retail. ​

The Liebert GXE performs with high efficiency up to 94% in online mode and up to 98% in ECO mode, driving energy and operational costs savings compared to other models available on the market. The high output power factor of 1.0 enables continuous and reliable power to more connected devices, protecting them against many disturbances in the AC mains with the online double conversion technology and the input surge protection.​ The flexible rackmount or tower form factor, with rackmount kits included as a standard, facilitates stock management for distribution in the IT channel and simplifies installation to accommodate various micro data center and edge computing needs.

The unit’s runtime can be extended with up to four external battery cabinets (EBC) for longer back-up protection, and the hot-swappable VRLA batteries can be easily replaced by users without the assistance of skilled personnel and without shutdown of the loads for smoother operations and minimised maintenance costs. Additionally, the Liebert GXE has an integrated 4 Amps charger, providing quick battery recharge up to 90% in just 3 hours, which can be critical in case of frequent mains failures, and an integrated battery management system to optimise battery life and recycling.

The Vertiv Liebert GXE includes a user-friendly LCD color display that makes it easy and intuitive to use. The unit offers remote monitoring capabilities for quick and easy access to IT infrastructure, through the optional Vertiv Liebert Intellislot Unity Communications card and a free download of Vertiv Power Insight software. Moreover, customers can also rely on Vertiv LIFE Services to support remote maintenance and servicing of the UPS for maximum availability.

“The introduction of the Vertiv Liebert GXE UPS underscores our dedication to supporting the evolving needs of distributed IT networks and edge computing applications across industries.,” said Dr. A S Prasad, Vice President – Product Management, Vertiv. “With its high efficiency, and flexible deployment options, the Liebert GXE stands out as a cost-effective solution to not only enhance power reliability but also optimise operational costs. We are excited to bring this high-performance UPS to the Indian market, empowering businesses to achieve greater resilience and efficiency in their operations.”

Vertiv channel partners can take advantage of a complete range of warranty extensions and service programs specifically designed for single-phase UPS systems, which can be renewed so as to cover the entire lifecycle of the product.

As part of Vertiv’s IT channel portfolio, the Liebert GXE enables India resellers in participating countries to earn points through the Vertiv Incentive Programme (VIP), which allows partners to easily win rewards without the need for any reporting. Bonus points are uploaded into the Vertiv Partner Portal monthly, and the partner only needs to log in to redeem them.