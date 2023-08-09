Vertiv launches Geist Watchdog 15 environmental sensor solution to enhance enterprise and edge data center monitoring and management in India

Vertiv announced the availability of Vertiv Geist Watchdog 15 environmental sensor solution, to enhance data center monitoring and management in India. The self-contained environmental monitor enhances the performance of critical IT infrastructure by remotely monitoring environmental conditions in data centers, server rooms, and network closet environments, in real-time.

The Geist Watchdog 15 monitor cost-effectively enables the monitoring of temperature, humidity, and dewpoint, with capacity to add 4 additional external plug-n-play sensors. The solution includes real-time sensor data, sensor data logging and graphing, and allows data center managers to receive alerts and notifications via email and email-to-SMS when environmental conditions exceed predefined thresholds. It is easy to install and configure with a standard web browser.

The system provides continuous visibility of a facility’s thermal state, with a robust and flexible alternative to hardwired sensors and systems. Data gathered from the sensors can be displayed through a web interface, securely accessible from any browser or mobile device. The Geist Watchdog15 can also share data with Vertiv™ Environet™ Alert monitoring software or other third-party systems, via open protocols.

“Environmental factors like heat, humidity and moisture pose a severe threat to mission-critical infrastructure. These dangers can be minimized by incorporating an environmental monitoring solution to collect data and alert users of potential threats. Watchdog 15 environmental monitors allow users to securely observe conditions and receive alerts when user defined thresholds are breached,” said Priyaranjan Nayak, director, sales – ITMS, Rack PDU & Racks, India at Vertiv.