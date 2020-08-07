Vertiv launches monitoring solution for small data centers and the edge

Read Article

Vertiv has introduced Vertiv Environet Alert, a new software offering that brings enterprise-level infrastructure monitoring and management capabilities to smaller data centers and edge facilities. Vertiv Environet Alert is affordable and easy to use, eliminating the two most common barriers to the deployment of monitoring and management tools for in these type of environments. It is available globally through Vertiv and numerous channel partners.

Vertiv Environet Alert delivers real-time, vendor-agnostic monitoring of critical infrastructure systems and alerts the appropriate personnel immediately when those systems are at risk. The software acts as a single pane of glass, with a new, modern and intuitive user interface that delivers visibility and data to users. Users can customize the data points that are monitored and reported to focus on what they need to most effectively protect and optimize their business.

“SMBs often lack robust visibility over their networks because monitoring and management solutions for critical infrastructure have not been able to economically scale for smaller operations,” said Steve Lalla, executive vice president for service and software solutions at Vertiv. “This lack of purpose-built monitoring has an impact on business functionality by increasing risk and costs. Vertiv Environet Alert provides the required functionality to stay connected with critical infrastructure and ensure necessary business continuity.”

“The new remote working models, in India and throughout the world, have increased the work load in data centers, especially with regard to essential verticals and edge applications like healthcare, education, financial and government services, among others. Vertiv Environet Alert enables SMBs to connect their Data Center Infrastructure Management operations to increase visibility, manage threats efficiently and ensure high availability readiness. By introducing this affordable and easy to use solution, we continue to provide innovative solutions for the growing needs of our customers,” said Smrutiranjan Das, country head, IT& Management Systems business for Vertiv, India.

Vertiv Environet Alert provides superior monitoring, alerting, trending and data organization capabilities for companies in such verticals as healthcare, financial services, government, education and other industries that rely on smaller data centers and edge facilities. It is compatible with SNMP devices and integrates via a published API with other network management tools, data center infrastructure management (DCIM) software, and building management systems to enable a complete view of network operations and streamline management of those systems.

