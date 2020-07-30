Vertiv launches secure multiviewer KVM Switch

Read Article

Vertiv has introduced the Vertiv Cybex Secure MultiViewer KVM Switch. The latest addition to the Vertiv KVM portfolio delivers secure access across multiple computer sources with single- or dual-monitor visibility and control through a new flexible and intuitive user interface. Vertiv Cybex MultiViewer is ideal for government facilities, control centers, healthcare systems, mass transit terminals, corporate meeting rooms and other critical digital sytems. It is available to order globally through local Vertiv sales offices and value added resellers, with shipments in the third quarter.

The TAA- and BAA-compliant Vertiv Cybex MultiViewer maintains the separation of classified and unclassified data. The system eliminates the possibility of cross-communication while de-cluttering desktops and streamlining workflow across file sources. Users can tailor the Cybex MultiViewer interface to suit user preferences by choosing from a variety of view modes, switching between sources instantaneously with simple cursor navigation.

“Our world is more data-driven every day, and agencies and businesses are challenged by ensuring secure, fast, easy access to information,” said Angie McMillin, vice president and general manager of IT Systems for Vertiv. “The Vertiv Cybex MultiViewer KVM switch is an important addition to our portfolio of IT management devices that give users the ability to be secure, efficient and productive.”

The Vertiv Cybex MultiViewer is available in configurations that allow interaction with up to 4, 8 or 16 computers and allow users to view and manage those sources across one or two monitors. Convenient, dynamic view modes allow users to split the screen multiple ways to display content from different sources. The screens are easily resized to adapt source scaling and aspect ratio for tile, scale, picture-in-picture and custom display layouts that fit user needs. With cursor navigation switching, users can switch between sources by moving the cursor across screen borders, conveniently switching audio and USB. The VertivCybex MultiViewer is also touch screen compatible.

“Industries, businesses and even individuals are consuming more data now than ever before. Hence, ensuring a secure, flexible, and efficient way to manage information has become imperative. The Vertiv Cybex MultiViewer KVM switch addresses this perfectly, providing government facilities, healthcare systems, control centres, and other critical applications, a solution that will help protect, manage and monitor their critical data without compromising on productivity. This product is in line with our continued efforts to address the needs of our customers and offer advanced technological soltuions,” said Smrutiranjan Das, country head – IT& Management systems business for Vertiv, India

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@expresscomputeronline.com