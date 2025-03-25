Vertiv unveils high-density, scalable IT rack DC power shelf solution for AI and HPC applications

In a bold move to enhance data center power efficiency, Vertiv has announced the global launch of the Vertiv PowerDirect Rack—a cutting-edge 1U high-density 50V DC power system shelf tailored for the demanding environments of artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing (HPC).

A Game-Changer for Power Efficiency and Scalability

The Vertiv PowerDirect Rack brings unmatched resilience to data centers by offering scalable power delivery up to 132kW per rack. Engineered to integrate multiple power shelves, this OCP ORv3 High Power Rack (HPR) compliant system delivers twice the power capacity of alternative solutions without increasing footprint. By supporting both AC and HVDC input, the PowerDirect Rack provides exceptional flexibility for diverse IT infrastructure environments.

Redefining Data Center Power Management

With AI and HPC workloads pushing power consumption to new heights, data centers need solutions that balance efficiency, scalability, and operational simplicity. The Vertiv PowerDirect Rack ensures data centers meet these growing power demands without expanding rack space or adding complexity. Compared to traditional AC uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems, this high-density DC power solution eliminates the need for separate rectification and power distribution, offering a more streamlined power architecture.

“Today’s data centers face increasing pressure to deliver more power in less space while supporting the rapid growth of AI and HPC applications,” said Kyle Keeper, senior vice president of the power business unit at Vertiv. “Vertiv PowerDirect Rack addresses these challenges with a scalable, energy-efficient DC power design that equips operators with the flexibility to adapt to evolving workload demands and build future-ready infrastructure.”

Key Features and Benefits

The Vertiv PowerDirect Rack delivers a host of industry-leading benefits, making it a compelling choice for AI and HPC-driven data centers:

High-Density Power: Delivers up to 132kW per rack with N+N redundancy, supporting power-hungry applications while minimizing footprint.

Peak Energy Efficiency: Achieves an impressive 97.5% energy efficiency, reducing power waste, cooling requirements, and operating costs.

Future-Ready Flexibility: Supports both AC and HVDC input, ensuring seamless integration into evolving data center infrastructures.

Modular Scalability: Features a hot-swappable design, allowing effortless expansion and uninterrupted operations as power needs grow.

Advanced Power Management: Built-in safeguards ensure continuous performance and reliability, preventing disruptions and optimizing uptime.

Strengthening Vertiv’s AI and HPC Portfolio

The Vertiv PowerDirect Rack further expands the company’s comprehensive portfolio of power and cooling solutions, designed to meet the increasing demands of AI and HPC acceleration. By combining efficiency, adaptability, and high-density power delivery, Vertiv continues to drive innovation in data center power management, helping businesses build resilient and scalable digital infrastructure.