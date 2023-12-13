Vi partners with Anritsu to provide end-to-end enhanced calling experience with superior VoLTE

Vi partners with Anritsu to provide end-to-end enhanced calling experience for customers on VoLTE (Voice over LTE) in India. Maintaining a high-quality voice service is vital to ensure excellent customer experience. Keeping this in mind, Vi has implemented a VoLTE monitoring solution of Anritsu to enable:

Superior VoLTE experience for Vi users – faster call connectivity and crystal clear sound quality

Improved efficiency with faster detection and demarcation of VoLTE service issues

Enhanced view of VoLTE service-specific insights.

Prioritisation of the resolution of issues based on subscriber impact and severity.

VoLTE is a complex architecture with multiple nodes and interfaces, which makes detecting and isolating customer – impacting issues challenging with traditional OSS systems. Detection of specific customer issues, like muted calls and dropped words, is unavailable in other OSS systems. Anritsu brings enhanced visibility with insights across all VoLTE dimensions like subscriber, device, network nodes, codecs, and cell-id. This speeds up the time to identify customer-affecting VoLTE issues and their resolution.

Using Anritsu’s patented anomaly detection on VoLTE, Vi reduced the mean time to resolution of issues by 30%. These issues are detected in real-time, which is pivotal for the subscriber experience of VoLTE. The root causes of the issues are isolated and pushed to the relevant team with actionable intelligence. Anritsu’s full suite of cloud-first applications, including eoMind anomaly detection, are deployed in Vi’s Open Universal Hybrid Cloud, contributing to significant savings in capex, opex, resources, and automation investments.

Jagbir Singh, Chief Technology Officer, Vi said, “Real-time anomaly detection across our VoLTE services allows us to proactively detect, isolate, and diagnose customer-impacting issues. The solution is widely adopted by our Operations team and significantly improved VoLTE experience of our customers. Partnering with Anritsu has delivered exceptional benefits to our subscribers, and we will extend the successful approach to enhance other services like International Roaming.”

“Anritsu is delighted to partner with VIL to improve the VoLTE network and service experience. Our market-leading ML-based solution leverages closed-loop automation and provides end-to-end VoLTE visualisation, aligning to VIL’s business objectives,” said Ralf Iding, CEO of Anritsu Service Assurance. “Collaborating closely with Anritsu, VIL offers best-in-class VoLTE services. We look forward to our continued partnership with VIL and supporting their commitment to delivering superior experience to their subscribers as they move to 5G.”