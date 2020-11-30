VIAVI Announces Velocity Partner Program Award Winners for Asia Pacific and Japan Region

Read Article

VIAVI Solutions has announced winners of the company’s velocity partner program. VIAVI velocity partner recognition program was created to recognize and reward partners that have demonstrated commitment to delivering outstanding results by extending VIAVI solution offerings, accelerating the impact of VIAVI technology investments and helping customers transform their business. Benefits to partners include the prestige, publicity and unparalleled networking opportunities.

Velocity partner recognition awards are given in the following categories:

· Top Achievers — recognizing on-target performance

· Star Award — recognizing top-tier performance

· Pinnacle Award — recognizing the top-performing Velocity Partner globally

VIAVI named the FY20 velocity partner program top achiever and star award winners for Asia Pacific and Japan during the virtual partner engagement 2020 APJ regional event.

APJ Top Achiever Award Winners:

· Savitri Telecom Services

· Tomoca Electronics Co., Ltd.

· Nubicom, Inc.

· Aero Instrument Co. , Ltd

· Ausoptic International

· Saservo Pte Ltd

· Son Hai Science Equipment Co Ltd

· Testronix

Star Award Winners:

· Aimil Ltd.

· COMIT Corp

· R&M Tek, Inc.

· Tokyo Denki Sangyo Co., Ltd

