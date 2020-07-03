Videonetics Joins The Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program

Read Article

Videonetics has announced today that it has joined the Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program to provide their AI and Deep Learning powered Unified Video Computing Platform (UVCP) to diverse industries such as smart cities, aviation, enterprise and manufacturing to name a few. To exhibit their features and functionalities, Videonetics will be implementing their end-to-end video management system and AI enabled video analytics in conjunction with Qualcomm Technologies enabled smart cameras for use at Qualcomm Technologies’ San Diego Morehouse campus.

As part of the Qualcomm Advantage Network, the Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program is designed to connect cities, municipalities, government agencies, and enterprises with an ecosystem of providers to help deliver greater efficiencies, cost savings, safety, and sustainability. With proven expertise in commercially deployed solutions, it provides members with end-to-end smart city solutions, which are essential for the transformation of city infrastructure. The Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program includes Qualcomm Technologies’ portfolio of industry leading IoT solutions with advancements in mobile connectivity, edge computing and AI capabilities to address a diverse range of smart city needs and provides priority access of co-marketing opportunities to its member companies.

Videonetics will leverage participation in the Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program to deploy advanced technologies across cities, municipalities, industries, aviation, mass transportation, education, and healthcare for a well-connected infrastructure.

“We are excited to have Videonetics join the Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program and share their solutions as their participation and expertise in AI and Deep Learning. Both companies working together, with Qualcomm’s experience in wireless and AI, will facilitate an end-to-end solution for a variety of applications across multiple verticals and industries,” said Sanjeet Pandit, senior director, business development, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Avinash Trivedi, VP – Business Development, Videonetics expressed, “we are excited to join the Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program. Our platform has been field-proven in providing end-to-end solutions from edge devices to cloud hosted services, globally. As a member of the program, I am assured that Qualcomm Technologies’ remarkable intelligent network connectivity, combined with Videonetics’s state-of-the-art solutions will cater to growing demand for truly unified solutions in different verticals”.

