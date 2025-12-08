Videonetics reinforces its vision for AI-powered safety and intelligence at ‘Partner Connect 2025’ in Mumbai

Videonetics reaffirmed its commitment to shaping the future of intelligent video technologies at Partner Connect 2025, held on December 5 in Mumbai. The gathering brought together channel partners & system integrators across the government and enterprise landscape, serving as a strategic platform for deepening collaboration and accelerating the adoption of AI-driven video intelligence across India.

As a company built on 17+ years of R&D, 20+ patented technologies, and deployments across more than 150 cities and critical infrastructure sectors worldwide, Videonetics used the forum to outline its continued mission: transforming raw video data into meaningful insights that enhance safety, improve operational efficiency, and empower organisations to make smarter decisions. With its unified video computing platform at the core, Videonetics reiterated its commitment to developing scalable, indigenous, and globally benchmarked solutions engineered for real-world environments.

Addressing the audience, Bhardwaj Naik, Senior Vice President & Chief Revenue Officer at Videonetics, said, “Our partners are critical to the transformation we are driving across sectors. As the volume, complexity, and importance of video data continue to grow, Videonetics remains steadfast in its commitment to deliver trusted, scalable, and future-ready AI solutions. Partner Connect 2025 is a reaffirmation of our long-term vision, to combine deep technology innovation with strong partnerships, ensuring that organisations can unlock the full value of video intelligence across every environment.”

The platform also emphasised Videonetics’ focus on strengthening & developing its partner ecosystem, which is instrumental in delivering the company’s mission at scale. Through dialogues led by the leadership team, attendees explored how Videonetics’ innovations in True AI, video management, analytics, traffic intelligence, and cloud-based video services are addressing growing national and industry needs from urban safety and governance to enterprise security and operational intelligence.

Naresh B. Wadhwa, Vice-Chairman & Managing Director of Videonetics, said, “Videonetics remains deeply committed to advancing India’s leadership in AI-powered innovation. Our goal is not just to build world-class technology but to create meaningful impact enabling safer cities, smarter enterprises, and more resilient infrastructure. This Partner Connect 2025 reflects our belief that collaboration is central to shaping this future. Together with our partners, we are driving a new era of video intelligence built in India for the world.”

With its foundational philosophy of “looking deeper to simplify the world,” Videonetics continues to lead India’s evolution toward safer, smarter, and more connected environments. Recognised by OMDIA for seven consecutive years as India’s No. 1 Video Management System provider and among the top 10 in Asia, the company remains focused on advancing breakthrough innovations in AI, strengthening its partner ecosystem, and expanding its impact across global markets.