Virsec and Secure Network Solutions Partner to Deliver Game-Changing Cybersecurity throughout India

Virsec, a cybersecurity company delivering a radically new approach to protect against advanced targeted attacks, announced that it has partnered with Secure Network Solutions India (SNS), a provider of advanced security solutions and services to its clientele, with a team of respected industry experts.

The Virsec Security Platform stops fileless attacks and in-memory threats that escape detection by conventional security tools. These advanced application attacks have been considered indefensible, putting many businesses in jeopardy. Virsec stops these threats, protecting applications from the inside against known and unknown zero-day threats.

“With the dramatic rise in cyberattacks, businesses are struggling to maintain visibility over critical applications and stop attacks that bypass conventional security tools,” said N K Mehta, MD & CEO of SNS.

“In today’s hostile security environment, we’re seeing an exponential rise in attacks that target application memory during runtime. Virsec is the only solution that directly addresses this risk to all businesses,” said Bobby Gupta, Managing Director of International Business at Virsec. “Combining our unique technology with SNS’s expertise will help secure businesses in the region and deliver the next level of cyber risk management.”