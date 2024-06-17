Virtual twin technology impact report from Dassault Systčmes and nasscom highlights 2x growth in virtual twin adoption in India

Dassault Systčmes and nasscom released a report on the adoption and impact of virtual twin technology. The report reveals a twofold increase in virtual twin implementations post-pandemic. Virtual twin adoption in India could play a crucial role in accelerating the design-to-realization process, helping organisations achieve their sustainability and circularity goals across the value chain.

Here are the key findings for India:

Digital and Process Maturity

57% of Indian enterprises allocate less than 30% of technology spending to digital spend

Over 50% of the enterprises also indicate patchy digitalisation, with only the key functions digitalised, but in silos, thereby limiting effective ROI realization

Less than 1-in-5 companies have put in place advanced process automation; the majority have implemented Retrofitted Process Automation (RPA)

Virtual twin budgets and scale

25% of the companies do not have formal budgets for virtual twins

80% of the companies have less than 7% of tech spend allocated to virtual twin adoption

63% of Indian companies deploy virtual twins at the product or process level. 40% of those companies are at the product level in using virtual twins, 23% at the process level. Precision in product-market fit came as one of the top three objectives for implementing virtual twins.

Deployment time

75% of virtual twin implementations in India take between 12-24 months of deployment time at each level of product, process, or system virtual twin

Primary business objectives

Precision in product market fit

Manufacturing process efficiencies

Remote maintenance and worker safety

Supplier strategy

75% of Indian enterprises cite supplier selection as a major challenge

50% are evaluating suppliers

Tech readiness

70% of Indian firms indicate that across software, IT-OT hardware, and connectivity tech, they are still in the PoC/pilot stages

Analytics and AI/ML applications are some of the least productionized, after high-definition 3D software and other specialist applications

67% of enterprises seek either best-of-breed software packages or partner with large managed service providers for their virtual twin applications

This report is based on a survey of 130 companies in India as well as across Europe and APAC, focusing on large and mid-sized enterprises with annual recurring revenue (ARR) of $500 million and above. The survey spans four major industry segments: continuous manufacturing, discrete manufacturing, public infrastructure and smart cities, and life sciences and healthcare.

“Virtual twin technology is poised at the brink of transformative potential, marked by a sharp increase in awareness and early adoptions since the pandemic. Although full-scale implementations and dedicated budgets remain limited, the focus on optimizing assets and processes opens up expansive opportunities. Overcoming hurdles in software procurement, enhancing top-level commitment and ecosystem synergies can unlock groundbreaking innovations, driving industries toward a more efficient and digitally integrated future,” said Sangeeta Gupta, Senior Vice President & Chief Strategy Officer at nasscom.

“With our latest report on virtual twin technology impact and adoption in collaboration with nasscom, we are encouraged by the significant growth in adoption and the emergence of industry-specific use cases. Our report underscores the imperative for organizations to secure top leadership commitment and navigate software procurement challenges to achieve production-grade capabilities. We remain committed to empowering businesses in their journey towards enhanced performance and operational efficiency through virtual twin technology, driving sustainable growth and innovation across industries,” said Deepak NG, Managing Director, India, Dassault Systčmes.