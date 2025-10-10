Visa unveils strategic partnerships and cutting-edge payment innovations at Global Fintech Fest 2025

Visa showcased a range of next-generation solutions at the Global Fintech Fest (GFF) 2025, reinforcing its commitment to transforming India’s digital payments landscape. Over three days, Visa highlighted innovations that emphasize security, cross-border convenience, and the transformative potential of AI.

Key Announcements from Visa at GFF 2025:

1. Launch of Visa Payment Passkey with Razorpay, PhonePe, PayU, and Juspay

Visa introduced its Payment Passkey, a device-native authentication solution designed to move beyond OTPs. Leveraging fingerprints, facial recognition, or passcodes, this innovation simplifies and secures transactions, aligning with the Reserve Bank of India’s new authentication framework.

Advertisement

2. Corporate Sapphiro Forex Card with ICICI Bank

In partnership with ICICI Bank, Visa launched the Corporate Sapphiro Forex Card, powered by Visa Infinite. Aimed at Indian entrepreneurs and corporate leaders, the prepaid card offers exclusive travel and lifestyle benefits valued at over ₹15,000, supporting businesses expanding globally.

3. Revolutionizing Cross-Border Payments with Revolut

Visa partnered with Revolut to enhance cross-border payments for Indian consumers. The upcoming prepaid card product will act as a unified hub for domestic and international transactions, simplifying international spending while integrating seamlessly with India’s payments ecosystem.

4. White Paper on AI-Driven Payments

Visa released a white paper titled “From Automation to Autonomy: How Agentic AI is Revolutionising Payments.” The paper highlights how Agentic AI is enabling frictionless shopping, secure payments, and personalized experiences, showcasing real-world use cases in travel, retail, and business processes.

5. Multi-Currency Forex Card with Zenith Leisure Holidays

Visa powers a new multi-currency prepaid forex card, launched in collaboration with Zenith Leisure Holidays Ltd. and Pismo. Designed for travelers, students, and corporate groups, the card provides secure, convenient, and cost-effective international payment options, supporting multi-currency transactions and real-time processing.

6. AI-Powered Co-Branded Card Programme with Xoxoday

Visa partnered with Xoxoday, an AI-driven rewards platform, to launch a co-branded prepaid card program. Targeted at enhancing digital rewards, employee incentives, and customer engagement, the initiative leverages Visa’s global network to provide scalable and flexible solutions for businesses.

Through these initiatives, Visa is not only reinventing payments in India but also demonstrating how innovation, AI, and collaboration can create safer, smarter, and more seamless financial experiences for consumers and businesses alike.