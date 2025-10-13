Vishakhapatnam’s first AI Edge Data Centre and Open Cable Landing Station launched

In a major boost to the government’s digital initiatives, Hon’ble Minister for IT, Electronics and Communications, Real Time Governance and Human Resources Development, Government of Andhra Pradesh, Nara Lokesh, laid the foundation stone for Vishakhapatnam’s first 50MW AI-powered Edge Data Centre and Open Cable Landing Station (CLS) to be built by Sify Infinit Spaces Limited, a subsidiary of Nasdaq listed Sify Technologies, India’s leading digital ICT solutions provider.

Sify will deploy the AI Edge Data Centre, on a 3.6 acre of land allocated by the State Government, to support AI-driven enterprises and digital infrastructure. This Edge Data Centre will be interconnected via the OPGW substation and will be connected by atleast two fiber networks. The investment will be to the tune of approximately INR 1500 crores in two phases. The facility will engage a little more than 1000 people during the construction and operational phases with resources drawn from a mix of technical and locally sources trained resources.

The new CLS facility will strengthen India’s digital backbone by enabling seamless undersea cable connectivity and scalable AI compute capacity at the edge. By bringing low-latency data processing closer to users in India and across the region, the CLS Vizag will serve as a strategic landing point for submarine cables connecting India with Southeast Asia—including Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, and Thailand.

“Visakhapatnam is fast emerging as India’s global digital gateway on the eastern seaboard. Sify’s world-class infrastructure will not only strengthen our state’s position in the global technology map but also catalyse new opportunities in innovation, employment, and investment. This is just the first step with approvals for a mega data centre already in place. This marks a defining moment in Andhra Pradesh’s digital journey and India’s path toward technological self-reliance,” said Nara Lokesh, Minister for IT, Electronics and Communications, Government of Andhra Pradesh.

“We are proud to enable Visakhapatnam’s transformation into a key hub for global connectivity and digital infrastructure. This initiative is just the beginning of our long-term commitment to strengthening India’s digital economy and advancing AI-led innovation at scale,” said Raju Vegesna, Chairman, Sify.