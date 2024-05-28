Vishal Bhadani joins Netskope as Channel lead for India

Netskope has appointed Vishal Bhadani as Channel Sales Director for India. He joins Netskope to manage the company’s existing network of channel partners and distributors in the country, as well as to expand and deepen Netskope’s partnerships, as the company continues to fully rely on channel and alliances to grow its Indian footprint.

Based in Bangalore, Bhadani is an experienced sales and channel leader with 23 years of experience in enterprise tech, both in India and the Middle-East. He started his career at Sify, before joining Wipro for twelve years, where he held the roles of National Manager of the Enterprise Security business, Regional Head of ITS Business and Operations, and finally Regional Head for System Integration & Maintenance Services sales for the Gulf region. Before joining Netskope, Bhadani spent seven years at Lenovo, most recently as Cyber Security & Software Lead for India, managing sales, and channel and alliances for the practice.

Working for both major Global System Integrators and OEMs has equipped Bhadani with a holistic view of the industry, and knowledge on establishing and leveraging relationships with diverse stakeholders. Combined with his cybersecurity expertise, his experience and network will help strengthen Netskope’s channel and alliances ecosystem in India, including supporting, training and growing key partners to ultimately improve services to customers and end users.

“After more than 20 years working with the channel community, I understand the challenges and opportunities that this market presents, and wanted to put this experience to use and continue to contribute to the cybersecurity industry at the same time,” said Bhadani about his choice to join Netskope. “I was looking for a visionary company really shaping the industry, which I believe Netskope is doing as a leader in Security Service Edge and Secure Access Service Edge. This role is the opportunity for me to build and maintain long-term partnerships with players who, like us, believe SSE and SASE are relevant answers to the challenges posed by the transformation of workplaces and the evolution of the cyber threat landscape.”

“Our success in India is entirely due to our channel partners and distributors, and it was important for us to have a highly experienced leader like Vishal to refine our existing partnerships, and continue to expand our local footprint,” said Ajay Gupta, Country Manager for India and SAARC at Netskope. “His knowledge of the cybersecurity market in India, and experience setting up and growing practices will be a great advantage for us, and I’m glad to be welcoming his high profile to our team.”