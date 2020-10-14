Vodafone Idea inks pact with IBM on data transformation

Read Article

Telecom major Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) on Tuesday announced that it has selected IBM Services to help it embrace open source at scale across the enterprise by implementing the big data platform on open source Hadoop framework.

The IBM big data platform helps businesses address the “full spectrum” of big data business challenges.

BM Services implements data transformation with open technologies to propel Vodafone Idea’s hybrid cloud strategy.

Vodafone Idea has a need for large scale data transformation with a focus on architecture modernisation, open-source adoption and using predictive analytics for data modernisation.

By partnering on this implementation, IBM is helping VIL transform the way data is optimised and delivered to partners, employees and internal systems.

Fragmented, siloed data can now be streamlined for seamless data availability, the tech giant said.

VIL will also be able to combine insights from the Big Data Platform and better leverage cloud native technologies and artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance revenues, reduce costs and elevate customer experiences, IBM said.

“The modernised and future-ready data platform is helping VIL get daily actionable insights to make strategic and operational level decisions effectively,” Sandip Patel, Managing Director, IBM India/South Asia, said in a statement.

“IBM and VIL team worked together in challenging times of COVID-19 lockdown to seamlessly execute a complex and enterprise-wide deployment remotely,” he said.

Currently, insights derived from the data are leveraged for management dashboards, campaign management, network analytics, usage traffic analysis, product analysis, amongst others.

Vodafone Idea said that the deployment will help millions of its customers with customised and faster service launches.

“Along with IBM we have implemented many first-of-kind projects and the big data and analytics engagement is one such initiative,” said Vishant Vora, Chief Technology Officer, Vodafone Idea Limited.

“The open source approach has helped us in modernising infrastructure and network experience, helping our people and partners in quicker business decision making.”

IBM last week announced that it will separate its managed infrastructure services unit of its global technology services division into a new public company.

The yet to be named new company is currently codenamed “NewCo”.

–IANS

