Vodafone Idea, TCS deepen collaboration with AI-powered customer experience platform

Mumbai | September 18, 2025 — Vodafone Idea Limited (Vi) and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) have entered into a five-year strategic engagement to modernize Vi’s business support system (BSS) with an AI-powered, next-generation customer experience platform. The initiative aims to transform the way India’s leading telecom provider engages with its customers by embedding automation, personalization, and intelligence across touchpoints.

At the heart of this transformation are TCS HOBS™ and TCS TwinX™.

TCS HOBS™ will serve as the digital backbone, enabling agility, seamless integration, and resilience across Vi’s BSS.

Advertisement

TCS TwinX™ will bring AI/ML-driven intelligence and scenario simulations, empowering Vi to accelerate service responsiveness and create hyper-personalized customer journeys.

Together, the platforms are designed to not only strengthen operational efficiency but also accelerate the launch of new products and services—helping Vi adapt swiftly to evolving customer demands.

A Strategic Milestone for Vi

Jagbir Singh, Chief Technology Officer, Vodafone Idea Limited, said:

“With this partnership, Vi is embarking on a transformative journey to redefine customer experience. By modernizing our BSS platforms embedded with AI-driven innovation, we are setting a new standard to deliver faster, smarter, and more personalized digital experiences. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to innovation, operational efficiency, and delivering an unmatched experience to our customers.”

TCS’ Long-Standing Telecom Expertise

Backed by over 25 years of experience in the global communications, media, and information services sector, TCS serves clients across 45 countries and supports over a billion telecom subscribers worldwide. Its portfolio spans modernization, network operations, IT, and end-to-end operations management.

Ujjwal Mathur, President & Country Head – India Business, TCS, highlighted the deep-rooted partnership:

“The transformation program for Vodafone Idea is built on 15 years of relationship with TCS. By leveraging our advanced AI capabilities and flagship products, TCS HOBS™ and TCS TwinX™, we are committed to transforming customer engagement and operational efficiency for Vodafone Idea. This initiative is a pivotal step in driving AI-led transformation of Vi’s core business support systems and reflects our dedication to innovative solutions that drive growth in the telecom sector.”

Made in India, for the World

This collaboration also aligns with TCS’ broader vision of “Accelerating India’s progress” with solutions that are Made in India, for India, and ready for the world. With an emphasis on sustainability, security, and digital sovereignty, TCS aims to fuel innovation and economic competitiveness while preparing enterprises to thrive in an AI-first era