Voxco Survey Software opens its first office in India

Read Article

Voxco survey software, a global leader in cloud and on-premise omnichannel survey software has announced the opening of a new office in India, which it will use to service and support clients in the region as well as house a research and development team focused on its Enterprise Feedback Management Platform, the Voxco Research Cloud.

The First office has been opened in the commercial hub Chandigarh and will soon be opening offices in the National Capital Region and other major cities in the country as part of its global expansion plan .

Voxco’s integrated survey platform enables organizations to collect survey data through multiple channels that include web, offline, mobile, and phone surveys. With operations in North America, Europe, Australia and now India, Voxco serves some of the largest corporate, social and market research organizations in the world.

“According to ESOMAR, an apex global body of market , social and opinion researchers , India is among the top ten fastest growing market research markets in Asia Pacific and has huge potential when it comes to demand for survey technology providers.” Said Sumit Aneja, Voxco’s CEO.

“Voxco aims to use its multi-domain experience to help Indian organizations conduct sophisticated surveys and generate actionable insights. Voxcointends to provide seamless support and a world-class service experience for our customers and prospects in the area.” Said Mr Aneja

The new office in India is the company’s second office in the Asia Pacific region. This expansion follows Voxco’s recent growth capital round and will be home to a growing team of research and technology experts.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@expresscomputeronline.com