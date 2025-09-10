Vultr expands AI infrastructure with global availability of AMD Instinct™ MI355X GPUs

India – September 10, 2025 – Vultr, the world’s largest privately-held cloud infrastructure company, today announced the worldwide availability of the AMD Instinct™ MI355X GPUs across its cloud platform. Designed to accelerate AI inference, AI training, and high-performance computing workloads, the launch underscores Vultr’s commitment to providing enterprises with next-generation, cost-efficient AI infrastructure.

“With this launch, Vultr is expanding access to next-generation GPUs and setting a new standard for AI infrastructure price-to-performance,” said J.J. Kardwell, CEO of Vultr. “By combining Vultr’s cloud platform with the AMD Instinct MI355X, we are delivering the performance, scalability, and efficiency that enterprises and AI innovators need, and we are making it available globally.”

Advertisement

Built on 4th Gen AMD CDNA™ architecture, the AMD Instinct MI355X GPUs deliver:

-288 GB of HBM3E memory

-8 TB/s bandwidth

-Support for advanced datatypes like FP6 and FP4

-Direct liquid cooling for high-density deployments

-Full compatibility with the latest AMD ROCm™ software stack

These capabilities enable ultra-low latency AI training, inference, and scientific simulations, positioning the MI355X as a powerful tool for enterprises scaling agentic AI initiatives and scientific research workloads.

“AMD is the trusted AI solutions provider of choice to enable customers to tackle the most ambitious AI initiatives, from building large-scale AI cloud deployments to accelerating AI-powered scientific discovery,” said Negin Oliver, corporate vice president of business development, Data Center GPU Business, AMD. “The AMD Instinct MI350 Series GPUs paired with AMD ROCm software provide the performance, flexibility, and security features needed to deliver tailored AI solutions that meet the diverse demands of the modern AI landscape.”

Vultr’s AMD-powered cloud portfolio already includes AMD EPYC™ 9004, 7003, and 4005 Series processors, alongside AMD Instinct MI325X, MI300X, and MI355X GPUs. Through the Vultr Cloud Alliance, AMD contributes to a growing ecosystem of best-in-class partners delivering integrated, composable cloud solutions for enterprises worldwide.