Vuram sees increased demand for its automating testing tool

Vuram has witnessed increase in demand for its newly launched solutions – Automated testing tool and contract management system, majorly from sectors such as BFSI, Manufacturing, retails and supply chain. The company launched these solutions in the 2-day virtual conference: AppianEUROPE20 recently. Vuram received an overwhelming response from the enterprises in the industry for these solutions from its launch and inquiries too. The major reason behind introducing these solutions is to help enterprises perform end-to-end functional testing for Appian applications and generate, organize, collaborate, review, store and track contracts effortlessly across the organization in a single application.

One of the tools launched, Vuram Automation Testing Tool is an automation testing tool built using an intelligent hybrid framework that makes it easy to create and run automated tests without writing several lines of code. The tool also helps automate various reusable scenarios across Appian applications with just a single line of code. It is designed to run tests on different applications concurrently. Users can schedule the tests and monitor the process at any time in a secure cloud-based RPA platform.

The contract management system is a horizontal solution that can be the best fit for several major industry verticals. It helps companies that frequently manage contracts with suppliers and customers and seek to establish best practice process and performance metrics. The application enables enterprises to efficiently handle end-to-end contract management; easily configure and manage clauses, templates, and customize the workflow.

The application comes with a suite of features including centralized document storage, redlining during negotiations, digital signature for approvals, document comparison, auto-notifications, and built-in analytics. It is compatible with desktop, tablet, and mobile. It provides a single view of all contracts and contract metadata within an organization, including dependent relationships between master and sub-master contract types.

Venkatesh Ramarathinam, CEO, Vuram emphasized during the launch that, “The entire beauty of all of this lies in the fact that it’s built on the Appian platform, which means configuration of the solution and customization of the same is going to be seamless and extremely fast for you. We can guarantee that within two weeks, you can have a full-fledged Contract Management System up and running in your environment.”

Continuing with the same, “With VATT-Appian RPA, enterprises can save a minimum of 70% of time and effort required to do manual testing or even compared to writing basic automation testing.” said Ramarathinam.

