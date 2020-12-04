Vuram Wins the Emerging Company Award 2020 from the Indian Achievers’ Forum

Read Article

Vuram, a hyperautomation services company, as it bags the Indian Achievers Award 2020 for Emerging Company. The award comes in recognition of its outstanding performance, professional achievement and inspiring social contribution to nation building.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Vuram has been awarded digitally by the Indian Achievers’ Forum. The platform honours the achievements that encourage businesses that have achieved in their respective realms. The awards are given across 16 categories and multiple business areas, such as IT, human resource, etc.

Commenting on the achievement, Akhila Natarajan, VP (Delivery Excellence), Co-founder, Vuram said, “Ten years ago Vuram was created with the idea of building a workplace that deeply contributes towards the well-being and happiness of all the lives it touches starting from its people to the society it belongs to. Receiving this award is a testimony to the efforts that went into bringing this core idea into fruition. We thank the India Achievers’ Forum for recognising our efforts and contributions in helping the nation be better.”

Continuing with pride, Venkatesh Ramarathinam, CEO, Vuram added, “The three founding reasons for Vuram are to be the nourishment for our people, customers, and the society. We thank the Indian Achievers’ Forum for recognising our role and contribution in being a Vuram (nourishment) for the society, towards nation building. It is a validation that we are on the right track and a motivation for us to keep marching ahead.”

Vuram, founded in 2011, is emerging as an organisation that makes a difference in the automation services space. It leverages its expertise in delivering services and plug-and-play solutions that solve modern-day business challenges. It also extends its technological capabilities to a dedicated platform that drives Vuram’s CSR efforts through website and mobile applications. The people-centric organisation also works towards maintaining its founding dream of ‘creating the happiest and most nourishing workplace where passionate hearts and creative minds can come together to redefine services and provide ingenious solutions’.

