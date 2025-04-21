WD_BLACK SN7100 NVMe SSD now available in India 

The WD_BLACK SN7100 NVMe SSD, a purpose-built gaming drive from Sandisk, is now available in India. The high performance WD_BLACK SN7100 is perfectly suited to help mainstream gamers take full advantage of today’s highly visual and immersive games that continue to grow in file size.

Built with Sandisk’s latest TLC 3D NAND, this new SSD delivers speeds up to 7,250MB/s read and 6,900MB/s write1 (1-2TB models), providing up to a 35% performance boost over our previous generation4 SSD. For mainstream gamers who are looking for more capacity, the WD_BLACK™ SN7100 NVMe SSD provides massive storage options with up to 4TB2 of storage capacity, for current game libraries with space left over for new games, future updates, and downloadable content.

This high-performing NVMe SSD is engineered with laptops and gaming handhelds in mind, providing up to 100% more power efficiency at maximum speed over the previous generation3. It also boasts up to 1,200TBW4 (4TB model) of endurance for gameplay streaming, speedrun captures, and creating with the latest game engines and for gamers who often write and delete a lot of data from their drives.

“As games become more complex and storage intensive, the gamer of today needs high performance SSDs that offer power efficiency for longer gameplay. The SN7100 NVMeTM SSD is just the drive for the next generation of gaming as it delivers amazing performance, higher capacity, and faster load times. It helps gamers to play their best.” Said, Khalid Wani, Senior Director Sales- India, Sandisk

Key features of the WD_BLACK SN7100 SSD include: