We are creating hybrid work opportunities for our partners: HP India MD, Ketan Patel

Following the HP Amplify Executive Forum, HP Inc’s annual partner roadshow in Dubai, the global leadership team of PC and Printing business at HP has promised to make its channel commitment more deeper and futuristic for its partners. As part of the renewed partner program HP India and its partners are all geared up to embrace the new program and making great strides in taking the sustainability part of the program more seriously for its customers and partners. The company is also redesigning its products to improve the supply chain efficiency.

Speaking exclusively to CRN India on the sidelines of the HP Amplify Executive Forum, Ketan Patel, Managing Director, HP India said, “Amplify is a ‘Futuristic’ program for partners and the roll out in India has been growing well. Globally, more than 10,000 partners of HP are part of the new HP Amplify program. We are very bullish about the opening up of business continuity, digital learnings, startup, unicorns and Make in India opportunities for our partners. With the global Amplify program besides rewards and recognition, Data insights and predictable growth for partners will be the key tenant.”

With the recent completion of its acquisition of Poly, a leading global provider of workplace collaboration solutions. The company is looking to take a leadership position in the Collaboration, digital experiences and hybrid working. “Once completed, this transaction will strengthen HP’s position in hybrid work solutions and accelerate growth in peripheral and workforce solutions,” Patel inform.

Being present in India for the last three decades, the HP PC and printing business is one of the leading players in consumer and commercial business. In India, HP has the largest numbers of its exclusive retail stores, 700 HP World across the world. Similarly the company provides onsite services to 1500 plus locations.

HP’s success relies heavily on the strength of the channel. Over the past year alone, partners helped drive >$6 billion dollars in revenue growth over the past year (through Q2 FY22). Ongoing investments in new partner benefits reflects HP’s continued commitment to the channel in ensuring partners get the insights, training, connection and engagement needed to drive greater productivity and potentially higher profits.

Ketan also talked about the HP Curiocity for partners a new platform offering enhanced training, community engagement and rewards – all in a single program. HP Curiocity will roll out via a phased approach starting later this year, providing partner sales representatives with access to this unique, collaborative community. Another area which HP India is focusing for its partners is digitizing the sub distribution business and alternative channel.

The roadshow event opened in Palo Alto, followed by events in Dubai on August 28-30 and Amsterdam on September 1-2. The event features speakers from across the HP Leadership bench, including HP’s General Manager of Global Channel Organization Kobi Elbaz, President and Chief Executive Officer Enrique Lores, President of Personal Systems Alex Cho, President of Printing, Imaging & Solutions Tuan Tran, Acting Chief Commercial Officer Luciana Broggi, and Chief Supply Chain Officer Ernest Nicolas.