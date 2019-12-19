Web Werks launches data center in Delhi NCR

Web Werks, a leader in Indian Data Centers and Cloud Services, today announced the launch of its data center in the Delhi NCR region thus becoming a National player in India. With a capable deployment of up to seventy thousand square feet in floor space, this data center located in the NCR region has a potential of 10 MW and will be capable of 1800 racks with further expansion possibilities.

The new standalone, well equipped, Tier III Uptime Certified data center will support strong demand from local and global enterprises including Government businesses, as well as cloud, carrier and content providers who are increasingly relying on data center colocation and interconnection services in the National Capital Region. All major Telecom Operators connect into the data center on resilient fiber rings providing a cross-connect for services including internet, MPLS, domestic & international terrestrial data circuits. The data center is equipped with a burstable Internet capacity aggregated from multiple ISP’s and offers OTTs, content hosts and e-commerce organizations a robust, fast and cost-effective infrastructure to service their end users. This data center is built and designed by IBM and features state of the art Siemens and HID Security Systems making it highly secured along with a 24×7 NOC. It will also act as a disaster recovery zone for the existing Web Werks data centers based in Mumbai and Pune and vice versa.

Nikhil Rathi, CEO, Web Werks data centers said, “The addition of a new strategically located NCR data center is part of our nationwide expansion to major metro markets. We look forward to not just servicing new customers in North India but also provide a recovery zone to our existing customers of our Mumbai and Pune facilities.”

The Delhi data center is a high-density, hyper-scale and artificial intelligence-powered data center built by Web Werks own core design & project team using innovative technologies and best practices for efficiency, high availability and six-layered cybersecurity. Being Web Werks’ third data center in India, it will substantially create more than two hundred plus jobs in the capital region. The facility will benefit from Web Werks being SAP Certified and also Carbon Neutral contributing to Global Go-Green concepts.