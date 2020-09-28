Webel Fujisoft Vara CoE in Industry 4.0 Deploys Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE Platform

Read Article

Dassault Systèmes announced that Webel Fujisoft Vara Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Industry 4.0 has adopted the 3DEXPERIENCE platform on the cloud implemented by Altem Technologies to offer a range of services including research, training, incubating and consulting in design thinking. This CoE based in Kolkata, focuses on training and upskilling students, MSME’s, corporate professionals and startups in the field 3D printing and additive manufacturing, data science, cybersecurity and embedded technologies like internet of things (IoT).

The 3DEXPERIENCE platform on the cloud provides Webel Fujisoft Vara Centre of Excellence a holistic real-time perspective of their business activity and ecosystem, connecting people, ideas, data and solutions in a single collaborative and interactive environment available at all times. The platform also helps the CoE address IT challenges and constraints and accelerates the scaling-up of operations and learning processes. The easy-to-use interface helps individuals and organizations involved in innovation projects to collaborate, imagine, design, simulate and deliver differentiated experiences. The 3DEXPERIENCE platform on the cloud provides access to multidisciplinary mechanical design applications to students, professionals and startups engaged with the CoE.

“Digitization has brought about such a radical transformation in manufacturing that it classifies as a fourth Industrial Revolution- Industry 4.0, the age of cyber-physical systems,” said Debashis Mazumdar, Director, Webel Fujisoft Vara Centre of Excellence. “As the country is in unlock phase, manufacturing will be further disrupted and see accelerated growth in adoption of technologies like additive manufacturing, data science, cybersecurity and IoT. Therefore, the workforce in the region requires significant upskilling to be future-fit and 3DEXPERIENCE platform on the cloud is enabling us in this journey.”

“As a company, we actively engage in developing the workforce of the future to be industry-ready for market needs. We have a successful model in working with state governments, industry bodies, private organizations and colleges across the country in sectors that will require this workforce in the coming years,” said Arun Rao, Senior Director, Sales and Geo Strategy, India, Dassault Systèmes. “Our partner Altem Technologies was instrumental in establishing the relationship with the CoE and enabled the engagement to address technologies that will be the de facto standards of manufacturing in the years to come.”

