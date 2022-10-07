WebEngage to launch startup program in Southeast Asia

Early-stage B2C startups in Indonesia and Southeast Asia will now have a level playing field to up their retention game and build a growth stack at zero-cost. WebEngage, the leading full-stack retention operating system, has opened applications for the Southeast Asia cohort of the WebEngage Startup Program (WSP). The ambitious program will be helping early-stage startups improve customer retention and engagement, lay strong data foundations, drive actionable insights, increase repeat orders, and understand customers better. In short, the program will help them increase chances of aggressive yet sustainable growth.

Brands such as FamPay, Mudrex, Dezerv, AdaKerja, ApnaKlub, Innovist , Phool, Air Black, Moglix, among others were a part of last season’s WSP which helped them increase their user engagement, retention and transactions alongside growth in their user base. Fampay witnessed a 2X improvement in the onboarding funnel, 22% increase in transactions made by teens and 40% boost in the number of referral users. Another social impact D2C brand, Phool, saw 23% increase in its revenue. Airblack, an online learning platform for micro-entrepreneurs and creators increased its subscription rate by 13% using WebEngage.

Commenting on the announcement, Avlesh Singh, Co-founder & CEO, WebEngage, said, “When a startup is in the speedy execution mode and winning on all fronts, it is very easy to get carried away and give in to the temptation of doing more. Building a long-lasting business depends on retaining consumers. Unfortunately, 90% of firms fail because they run out of money trying to keep attracting consumers while not giving enough thought to keeping their existing one. Through the WebEngage Startup Program, we aim to help startups to lay the groundwork for long-term retention, in setting the right dashboards and running highly personalized engagement across channels.”

Criteria for application:

B2C Startups operating in the E-Commerce, D2C, EdTech and FinTech sectors that have raised between seed and Series A round of funding can apply for the program.

The next steps:

The top 50 selected startups will get free access to WebEngage’s retention operating system for six months, including up to $25,000 platform credits, to help configure an integrated data setup and create automated 1:1 personalized omni-channel journeys over email, SMS, Whatsapp and push notifications

The startups also get access to a dedicated success management team that will help fasten their learning curve while advising on the strategy and tactics of setting up the first campaigns and dashboards

The startups will have access to an exclusive founder & mentor community, and guidance from leaders and industry experts with deep, meaningful, and actionable insights at both strategic and tactical levels on ambitious growth journeys.

