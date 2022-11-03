Wesco International acquires Rahi Systems

Wesco International announced it has completed the purchase of Rahi Systems Holdings, Inc., a leading provider of global hyper-scale data center solutions. Wesco previously announced its plan to acquire Rahi on September 7, 2022.
The final purchase price of $217 million represents approximately 7.5x Rahi’s projected trailing twelve months of adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) as of September 30. Rahi Systems serves the full lifecycle of data center solutions by helping its customers manage and simplify technology. With this acquisition, Wesco will combine Rahi with its Communication and Security Solutions (CSS) strategic business unit.
“Rahi’s extensive services portfolio strengthens our leading data center solution offerings for our global customers,” said John Engel, Chairman, President, and CEO of Wesco. “This acquisition, the first since the transformational combination of Wesco and Anixter, highlights our continued investment in the high-growth data center segment and further expands cross-sell opportunities across our company.”
“With over 900 employees in 25 countries and trailing 12-month sales of approximately $400 million, Rahi provides complementary global coverage and enhances our full suite of data center solutions for contractors, integrators, and end-user customers,” said Bill Geary, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Wesco Communications and Security Solutions. “This significant investment fuels growth for our technology-focused customers, who can now leverage the combined global footprint, infrastructure, and IT expertise of Wesco.”