Western Digital appoints David Goeckeler as CEO

Read Article

Western Digital Corp has appointed David Goeckeler as chief executive officer and a member of the Western Digital Board of Directors (“the Board”), effective March 9, 2020. Goeckeler currently serves as executive vice president and general manager of Cisco’s $34 billion Networking and Security Business. Goeckeler succeeds Steve Milligan, who previously announced his intended retirement.

“David is a transformative leader with an exceptional track record of driving highly profitable, core businesses at scale while innovating successful business strategies that expanded into new markets and generated new revenue sources,” said Matthew Massengill, chairman of the board. “With experience as a software engineer as well as running large semiconductor development projects, his breadth of technology expertise, business acumen and history of building and operating world-class organizations make him the right person to lead Western Digital in a world increasingly driven by applications and data.”

“The industry is facing an exciting inflection point where customers of every size, vertical and geography are deploying business infrastructure that is software-driven, enabled by data and powered by the cloud. This megatrend has only just now reached an initial stage of adoption and will drive a massive wave of new opportunity,” said Goeckeler. “In this IT landscape, the explosive growth of connected devices will continue fueling an ever-increasing demand for access to data. With large-scale hard disk drive and semiconductor memory franchises, Western Digital is strongly positioned to capitalize on this emerging opportunity and push the boundaries of both software and physical hardware innovation within an extremely important layer of the technology stack.”

“Over the last decade, Western Digital has built a highly-regarded platform that helps customers derive real value from their data. I look forward to working together with the outstanding leadership team and innovating alongside the talented Western Digital employees around the world,” added he.

“On behalf of Western Digital employees worldwide, I am delighted to welcome David to Western Digital. He joins our company at an exciting and promising time, and I wish him great success as he leads Western Digital in its next chapter,” said Milligan.

As previously announced, Milligan will remain with the Company in an advisory role until September 2020 to ensure a smooth transition.