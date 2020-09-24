Western Digital expands WD Purple Smart Video solutions portfolio with 18TB HDD and 1TB microSD card

Read Article

Western Digital has expanded family of WD Purple storage solutions, including the industry’s highest capacity 18TB surveillance HDD for DVRs, NVRs and analytics appliances, and the 1TB WD Purple SC QD101 microSD card for AI-enabled cameras. Setting the bar for smart video applications, all WD Purple drives are optimized to help reduce frame loss and pixelation, improve overall video playback and enhance streaming for 24×7 workloads – from ingest to backup and long-term storage – as the industry broadens the use of deep learning and analytics.

Khalid Wani, Director Sales, India, Western Digital, said, “Working parallelly with our customers and partner ecosystem gives us unique insights which help us create solutions to address the increasing need for high-capacity, robust storage for different needs including public safety and AI analytics. WD Purple Smart Video Solutions Portfolio with 18TB HDD and 1TB microSD card is designed to cater to the advanced needs of the smart video industry.”

Jaganathan Chelliah, Director Marketing, India, Western Digital, said, “Today myriad new use cases have emerged such as crowd management, contactless entries, managing physical distancing, temperature check, facial recognition that are driving integration of AI in smart video solutions. This requires customization of smart video storage technology. That is why we are excited to introduce 18TB Purple drive with AI capability. 1TB Purple MicroSD helps solve the storage requirements at the edge on cameras. This enables the customers to have a seamless experience with no blind spots.”

From commercial buildings to municipalities, businesses are accelerating adoption of AI and deep learning to enable automation and better efficiencies that ultimately help create a safer and better experience for employees, customers and communities. Deep learning algorithms, hungry for data generated by IoT and edge ecosystems, demand higher resolution for better accuracy, increasing the need for storage capacity in cameras and NVRs. In its recent report, Video Surveillance & Analytics Intelligence Service, July 2020, Omdia states that shipments of cameras enabled with deep learning algorithms will continue growing at a five-year (2019-2024) CAGR of 67 percent, and NVRs enabled with deep-learning analytics will grow at 37 percent.

