Western Digital powering the Indian start-up ecosystem with ‘Data Innovation Bazaar 2020’

Read Article

Western Digital has announced Data Innovation Bazaar 2020 (DIB 2020) to support and encourage a vibrant entrepreneurial sector in India. Data Innovation Bazaar 2020 will closely engage with the ecosystem to promote data driven solutions for industries like healthcare, education, financial inclusion, energy & environment, agriculture, smart transportation and smart cities.

Since its inception in 2016, Startup India has now over 25,000 registered startups across the country. Breakthroughs in technology and accessible funding has ensured rapid growth in the startup ecosystem; however, in order to help further scale the industry and address key issues of national importance, Data Innovation Bazaar was conceptualised by Western Digital. The powerful and unique forum will showcase data led ideas that address the key society and national needs and transform the nation.

This edition of Data Innovation Bazaar is being hosted in partnership with Startup India and Invest India, and knowledge partners – Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY), Department of Science & Technology – Ministry of Science & Technology (DST) and The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE, Delhi).

“We are pleased to continue our engagement and encourage India’s startup ecosystem to scale with Data Innovation Bazaar. With Western Digital’s vision of driving innovation with data, we can touch base with data-driven startups and encourage them to scale further. Invest India has played a vital role in strengthening the ecosystem and these collaborations help achieve the next wave of innovation. Being one of the largest entrepreneurship platforms in India, our large community of stakeholders enables young entrepreneurs to network and cultivate their growth”, said Deepak Bagla, Managing Director & CEO, Invest India.

“At Western Digital, we are committed to driving innovation and transforming the data industry across the globe. Data lives in every aspect of our lives and it’s our imperative to help leverage it to build a better tomorrow. Through the second edition of Data Innovation Bazaar, we aim to encourage the startup ecosystem to help build data-centric solutions, and also play a role in the continued growth of India’s economy.” said Siva Sivaram, President, Technology & Strategy, Western Digital.

“Western Digital has long been at the forefront of game changing innovation and we believe in enabling those who dare to think big about the possibilities of data. Through the Data Innovation Bazaar initiative, we will empower the next wave of innovative startups that will address real-time challenges. Partnerships with the Government and leading Industry Bodies coupled with our own technology expertise will give these innovators the boost needed to take their powerful ideas to greater levels.” said Supria Dhanda, Country Manager and Vice President, Western Digital India.

As part of Phase I of Data Innovation Bazaar 2020, the online application process is open until March 15, 2020 on the Startup India portal. 40 teams will be shortlisted for Phase II where they will showcase and present their ideas. All the shortlisted teams for Data Innovation Bazaar will be given TiE membership. The final winners will be given awards totalling up to INR 22 lakhs.

For women entrepreneurs, there is a special prize money of INR 2 lakhs. Additionally, the top 10 teams will be invited to Western Digital’s Innovation Boot Camp at the company’s Bangalore campus to learn, scale and engage with experts in the industry, academia, investors and Western Digital leadership.