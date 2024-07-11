Western Digital’s Fast, Powerful 8TB* Desktop SSD now available in India, to Help Creators Unlock the Potential of Their Digital Content

Following Western Digital’s expansion of its SanDisk portfolio with the new SanDisk Desk Drive, its highest capacity yet on an external desktop solid state drive (SSD), the drive is now available in India. Featuring the speed and reliability of an SSD, this new class of drives gives content creators and business professionals an easy way to back up and access their high-resolution photos, videos and files quickly in a single, convenient location. From photo and video pros to tech enthusiasts, there are a growing number of digital creators generating massive amounts of content who need flexible, high-capacity storage solutions to do more, faster.

“We continue to innovate and introduce products to meet consumers’ evolving storage needs and to help them live their digital lives to the fullest. With massive 8TB* capacity and up to 1000MB/s read speeds, the SanDisk Desk drive is a perfect drive for desktop backup—so you can go from backing up, to back out there, in fast time,” says Khalid Wani, Senior Director sales, India, Western Digital. “By next year, we expect to double the capacity of the SanDisk Desk Drive from 8TB to 16 TB* on a single desktop SSD”, he added.

The SanDisk Desk Drive key features include:

⦁ Capacity – 4TB and 8TB capacities* for photo and video collections, CAD files or 3D renders, large AI-generated files, music libraries, important documents, and more.

⦁ Performance – Faster content access, for even the heaviest files, like 8K videos, with read speeds up to 1,000 MB/s1 – up to 4x faster than a desktop HDD3.

⦁ Backup – Quickly back up photos, videos, and files with SSD speeds using Apple Time Machine or make backups automatic with the included downloadable Acronis® True Image™ for Western Digital backup software 2.

⦁ Design – The compact, modern style, recognized as a 2024 Red Dot Design Award recipient 4, maximizes desk space and feels natural in any professional or home setting.

⦁ Compatibility – Works with Windows® or macOS out of the box with exFAT formatting, using the included USB Type-CTM cable.

Featuring a three-year limited warranty5, the 4TB* SanDisk Desk Drive Rs 39,999 and 8TB* SanDisk Desk Drive Rs 72,999 are available now for purchase at the Western Digital Store and authorized SanDisk retailers, e-tailers, and distributors.