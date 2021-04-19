WeWork launches WeWork Business Solutions

Read Article

WeWork India, a flexible workspaces firm, announced the launch of WeWork Business Solutions (WBS). It is a platform that aims at offering hassle free, cost effective professional and specially curated solutions. Through this the firm will support its members with holistic expert solutions that enable them to focus on their business growth, while they take care of the rest.

WeWork being a member first company caters to the evolving demand of its members. Basis the recent feedback from members, the company realised there was a need for an end to end professional service that allows them to focus completely on their business growth. This ultimately led to the conceptualisation of WBS.

Commenting on the launch, Nihal Shetty, General Manager, WeWork India said, “The needs of businesses have undergone a massive transformation in the past year. Hence, it is crucial to have the right set of business tools and solutions to adapt to the ever evolving market dynamics. Through WeWork Business Solutions, we aim to take our services one step further where all our members can now access unbundled specialised solutions at an exclusive price point.”

