Whatfix announces key appointments to strengthen leadership team

Whatfix has announced three key appointments to further fortify its leadership team and lead its next phase of growth of helping businesses drive digital adoption and elevate user experience across enterprise applications.

Satya Machiraju joins Whatfix as VP of Information Security. He will lead and further strengthen Whatfix’s security team and help in developing and deploying processes and solutions to manage and minimize cybersecurity and regulatory compliance risks.

Romita Mukherjee joins Whatfix as Global Senior Director, HR. She brings vast experience in HR with specialization in organizational transformation and restructuring, Performance Management, organizational change management and HR technology implementations and will be leading the Global HR function at Whatfix.

As VP of Product Marketing, Supriya Goswami will be responsible for overseeing the go-to-market strategic direction and formulation of the Product Marketing strategy. Based in the US, she will be an integral part of the company’s transformation strategy to establish category leadership in specific industry segments and will be leading Product Marketing teams across Whatfix’s global markets. Previously, Supriya was leading marketing at InMobi, for the InMobi Marketing Cloud business.

Khadim Batti, CEO and co-founder, Whatfix, said, “We are excited to have Satya, Romita and Supriya on-board with us to drive business results as we prepare for the next growth phase at Whatfix. They bring a invaluable mix of leadership skills, depth of experience and functional expertise that will help accelerate the company’s growth and firmly establish us in a category-leading pole position in the DAP segment.”

