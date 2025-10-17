Windows 11 upgrades drive global PC market to 8.2% growth in Q3 2025: Gartner

The global PC market continued its recovery trajectory, with worldwide shipments totaling more than 69 million units in the third quarter of 2025 — an 8.2% increase from the same period last year, according to preliminary results from Gartner, Inc.

The growth was primarily driven by the ongoing Windows 10 end-of-support (EOS) refresh cycle, which has prompted widespread upgrades to Windows 11 PCs across most regions. However, the performance varied geographically. North America saw only a 1.6% uptick, as much of the demand had already been pulled forward earlier in the year amid concerns over potential import tariffs.

“In the third quarter of 2025, worldwide PC shipments were driven by the Windows 10 end-of-support refresh cycle in most regions,” said Rishi Padhi, Research Principal at Gartner. “Conversely, consumer demand remained subdued at the lower price points, impacted by persistent geopolitical and macroeconomic headwinds. Consumers continue to exhibit cautious spending behavior — delaying PC purchases and seeking promotional offers.”

Advertisement

While the immediate momentum is tied to the Windows 10 EOS deadline, Gartner highlights a fundamental shift underway in the industry — the growing focus on AI-powered PCs. These devices, equipped with integrated neural processing units (NPUs), enable enhanced on-device AI capabilities such as generative tools, smarter assistants, and real-time performance optimization.

“The industry is pivoting toward AI PCs for enhanced on-device AI capabilities,” Padhi added. “Gartner estimates that AI PCs will account for 31% of total shipments in 2025, up from 15% in 2024, signaling a significant transformation in market priorities and innovation.”

All top five PC vendors recorded shipment growth during the quarter, underscoring a broader recovery across the ecosystem. Lenovo led the market with a 16.6% year-over-year increase, solidifying its position as the world’s largest PC maker. HP Inc. followed with a 10.6% rise, while Apple posted double-digit growth of 10.7%, supported by steady demand for its MacBook lineup. Dell and ASUS also registered modest gains.

Gartner noted that although enterprise-driven refresh cycles continue to dominate, consumer sentiment remains cautious, with many delaying purchases until promotional periods or the availability of more affordable AI-enabled models.

Looking ahead, Gartner expects the PC market to maintain steady growth through 2026, supported by enterprise upgrades, hybrid work trends, and the gradual mainstreaming of AI PCs. However, regional disparities, economic headwinds, and evolving buyer behavior will continue to shape the pace of recovery.

Final shipment statistics will be available to Gartner clients in the upcoming report, “Market Share Alert: Preliminary, PCs, Worldwide 3Q25.”