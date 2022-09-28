WinWire attains modernization of web applications to Microsoft Azure Advanced Specialization

WinWire Technologies announced it has earned the Modernization of Web Applications to Microsoft Azure advanced specialization, a validation of a solution partner’s deep knowledge, extensive experience and proven expertise in migrating and modernizing production web application workloads, and managing app services in Azure.

The Modernization of Web Applications to Microsoft Azure advanced specialization can only be earned by partners that meet stringent criteria around customer success and staff skilling, as well as pass a third-party audit of their web workload deployment and management practices, including their ability to implement Azure App Service.

As companies look to modernize their applications and take full advantage of the benefits that cloud computing can deliver, they are looking for a partner with advanced skills to migrate, optimize, and manage their existing web workloads to the cloud.

“We are thrilled to be recognized by Microsoft with the Modernization of Web Applications to Microsoft Azure advanced specialization,” stated Vineet Arora, CTO, WinWire. “This advanced specialization is yet another milestone demonstrating our expertise in modernizing business critical applications and workloads to enable our customers drive higher business agility, optimize the technology debt, reduce TCO, and elevate the customer experience. WinWire has always strived to provide innovative solutions to our customers, and this advanced specialization is a testimony of our expertise in cloud transformation, application innovation, and modernization.”

Andrew Smith, General Manager, Partner Program Management at Microsoft, added, “The Modernization of Web Applications to Microsoft Azure advanced specialization highlights the partners who can be viewed as most capable when it comes to migrating, modernizing, and managing web applications in Microsoft Azure. WinWire clearly demonstrated that they have both the skills and the experience to offer clients a path to start enjoying the benefits of being in the cloud.”