WinZO and AWS Join forces to power India’s gaming future

India’s gaming and interactive entertainment sector just got a powerful boost. WinZO, the country’s largest vernacular social gaming platform with more than 250 million users, is scaling its Global Center of Excellence (GCoE) in partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS). The initiative, launched with support from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) in November 2024, is now set to mentor over 2,000 startups, equipping them with cloud tools, Gen AI capabilities, and global market access.

Gen AI at the Core of Gaming Growth

India’s gaming industry, projected to grow from US$3.7 billion in 2024 to US$9.1 billion by 2029, is riding a wave of digital adoption. Through the GCoE, WinZO will leverage AWS technologies such as Amazon Bedrock for multilingual AI-powered customer support, automated game testing, and faster content development cycles — slashing timelines by up to 25%. Amazon SageMaker will help developers personalize player experiences, tailoring game recommendations to individual behavior.

Building Skills and Talent

Recognizing that talent fuels innovation, the GCoE will offer structured AWS Training and Certification programs for developers and game studios. The initiative ties into the AWS Skills to Job Tech Alliance, addressing India’s cloud skills gap and preparing a workforce for high-demand tech roles. The goal: make India a global hub for gaming talent.

Advertisement

Fueling the Startup Ecosystem

WinZO’s GCoE will also back early-stage gaming startups with AWS accelerator programs, offering cloud credits, mentorship, and go-to-market support. This year, WinZO showcased Indian game developers at Startup Mahakumbh 2025, hosted investor pitch sessions, and launched WinZO IGNITE, a hackathon series aimed at solving industry challenges. Future editions will invite global participation.“India is poised to lead the next wave of gaming innovation by leveraging its youth, creativity, and scale,” said Paavan Nanda, Co-founder, WinZO. “With AWS, we’re creating immersive, safe, and inclusive gaming experiences powered by generative AI.”

“WinZO’s long-term collaboration with AWS is accelerating personalized entertainment and strengthening India’s global tech standing,” added Satinder Pal Singh, Director, Solution Architecture, AWS India and South Asia.

With a portfolio of over 100 Made-in-India games in 15 languages and a thriving community of creators from Tier II–V cities, WinZO’s AWS-backed GCoE is positioning India not just as a gaming consumer market, but as an innovation powerhouse.