Wipro Extends Partnership with VMware to Deliver BoundaryLess Enterprise Solution

Wipro Limited, an information technology, consulting and business process services company, has announced the launch of its BoundaryLess Enterprise Solution (BLE), powered by VMware Tanzu product portfolio. As part of its commitment to integrate VMware’s latest innovations into its BLE, Wipro is also a Design Partner for the VMware Tanzu portfolio which consists of Tanzu Mission Control, Tanzu Kubernetes Grid, Tanzu Service Mesh, vSphere 7 with Kubernetes etc.

Large enterprises want to leverage Kubernetes to increase developer velocity. Kubernetes provides them the constructs — containers, microservices and Application Program Interface (APIs) — to build modern applications, and operators with means to operate infrastructure with consistency across clouds. Wipro’s BLE offering packages Kubernetes capabilities from Tanzu portfolio and complementary technologies to provide customers an enterprise-ready end-to-end integrated ecosystem solution to drive modern application development.

BLE provides an accelerated containerization journey through ready-made pipelines for automation of day1 and day2 operations. BLE also offers enhanced container security leveraging NSX-T. BLE empowers the customer’s hybrid/multi-cloud application modernization journey leveraging Tanzu Service Mesh. This enables distributed applications running on-prem and Cloud, supporting use cases like bursting and Disaster Recovery.

Wipro will offer these services across Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. Wipro’s customers will have access to run use cases and proof of concepts from the company’s global Centers of Excellence.

“‘BoundaryLess Enterprise’ is a new paradigm that will help enterprises power their digital transformation. This solution will enable enterprises to accelerate the development and deployment of modern apps and will simplify management of a hybrid/multi-cloud multi-cluster Kubernetes-based infrastructure. BLE will help customers reduce time to market and drive agility and scale, which makes it an exciting new offering,” said Milind Halapeth, Vice President, Cloud and Infrastructure Services, Wipro Limited.

“VMware has a strong relationship with Wipro, which spans over multiple Vmware technologies. Our customers are adopting Kubernetes, and offerings like Wipro’s BLE can simplify and accelerate use of Kubernetes to build modern applications,” said Teri Bruns, Vice President, Tanzu Partner Ecosystem, VMware.

