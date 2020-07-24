Wipro to acquire 4C, a leading Salesforce multi-cloud partner in Europe and the Middle East

Read Article

Wipro has signed a definitive agreement to acquire 4C, one of the largest Salesforce partners in UK, Europe and the Middle East.

Established in 1997 with its headquarters in Mechelen, Belgium, 4C is an independent Salesforce Platinum Partner and one of the leading customer-centric consultancies in Europe and the Middle East. 4C has deep capabilities across multiple Salesforce clouds including Sales, Marketing, Field Services and specializes in transforming Quote-to-Cash processes with Salesforce’s Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) and Billing solutions. 4C has successfully delivered over 1500 projects, for more than 500 customers and is one of EMEA’s most certified Salesforce partners with over 1000 Salesforce certifications.

With over 350 employees based out of local offices in London, Paris, Brussels, Copenhagen and Dubai, 4C has a robust Salesforce practice in the UK, France, Benelux, the Nordics and the United Arab Emirates regions. This acquisition significantly strengthens Wipro’s position as a leading provider of Salesforce solutions in these markets. Wipro has a well-established Salesforce business in the Americas, Japan and Australia which was reinforced with the Appirio acquisition in 2016. 4C will be consolidated as part of Wipro’s Salesforce practice, which provides market leading solutions globally around multiple Salesforce clouds and its ecosystem of products.

“We are excited to have the team at 4C join us. They bring in a rich blend of deep Salesforce expertise across multiple clouds coupled with a team of multi-faceted, multilingual experts with strong regional knowledge. This combination along with Wipro’s reach across the region and industry, will help us become a dominant player in Europe and a leader in Salesforce’s Quote to Cash domain,” said Harish Dwarkanhalli, President, Cloud Enterprise Platforms (CEP), Wipro Limited.

“Wipro shares the same values as we do. Their global presence, robust digital transformation consulting and delivery capabilities and significant investment in the European market, provides an excellent platform for the growth of our employees. We will now leverage this opportunity to take the next leap in building companies for the future for our customers, not just locally but across EMEA,” said Johan Van Genechten, Chief Executive Officer, 4C

Angelique de Vries-Schipperijn, EVP and GM of Northern Europe, Salesforce, said, “Our partners are at the center of our growth. 4C’s strong regional focus and strength in multi-cloud implementations and Quote-to-Cash (CPQ/CLM), coupled with Wipro’s strong consulting strength provide an unassailable advantage to Salesforce customers in EMEA.” She further added, “Wipro had previously acquired Appirio and now with 4C, it has even further enhanced its depth and experience in Salesforce capabilities and resources.”

The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to be closed in the quarter ending September 30, 2020.

