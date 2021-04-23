Wipro to reach net zero ‘Greenhouse Gas’ emissions by 2040

Read Article

Wipro, a global information technology, consulting and business process services company has announced its commitment to achieving net zero ‘Greenhouse Gas’ (GHG) emissions by 2040 in line with the objective of the Paris Agreement to cap temperature rise to 1.5 degreeC.

Wipro, while unveiling its pledge on Earth Day, also set an intermediate target of a 55 per cent reduction in GHG emissions by 2030 in absolute emission levels compared to its base year of 2016-17 (April-March).

These targets are based on the globally accepted Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and reflect the deep decarbonisation and operational changes Wipro will drive within its value chain to achieve net zero within 2040.

Rishad Premji, Chairman, Wipro said, “Climate change is a defining challenge for humanity. Business must be at the forefront to address it. Wipro’s climate change program goes back nearly two decades, and our net zero goal further reaffirms our commitment. Our approach emphasises the importance of not just reaching that goal, but doing so in a way that is aligned with Wipro’s core values of integrity and business responsibility.”

Thierry Delaporte, CEO and Managing Director, Wipro said, “Wipro has long since built ecological sustainability into its operations and ways of working. Today we are committing to accelerate our actions to achieve net zero, and the deep decarbonisation efforts required to get there. We believe businesses like us have a significant role to play in achieving the global greenhouse gas reduction targets.”

